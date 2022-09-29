...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45
kt and seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North
Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville,
Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian is expected to make a second landfall in
South Carolina on Friday and track northwest across the
Carolinas Friday night. Several rounds of moderate to heavy
rain are likely in the watch area from Friday through Friday
night before the heaviest rain pushes offshore Saturday
morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected, with
localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches possible. Despite the dry
antecedent conditions, this will likely be enough to result
in a few instances of flooding, especially in urban and flood
prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Friday to 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Elizabeth City State University has named an assistant dean of student development the university's first vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer.
Tiffany R. Hinton began her new role at the university on Sept. 12, ECSU said in a press release Friday. Hinton will lead ECSU's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and "ensure the university is a diverse, equitable and inclusive campus," the release states.
“Elizabeth City State University has historically played a critical role in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in northeastern North Carolina, the state and the nation," Hinton said in the release. "As we continue to forge our future, I look forward to working collaboratively with faculty, staff and students to champion DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) work and further our commitment to ensuring our campus is diverse and inclusive for all."
In her new role, Hinton supervises the campus's director of diversity, equity and inclusion; ADA/504 accommodation processes for students, the Prevention Awareness and Cultural Education Center, and the campus's Title IX Office. She reports to Gary Brown, ECSU's vice chancellor for Student Affairs.
“The importance of fostering a community centered around the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion are part of ECSU’s strategic plan and key to building a thriving university,” Brown said. “Dr. Hinton has demonstrated expertise throughout her time in higher education and in her academic research and study that representation of all people, groups, cultures and abilities matter.”
Hinton has been at ECSU since 2018; she previously worked as director of community standards prior to being promoted to assistant dean of student development. Prior to coming to ECSU, she worked at Clemson University, Fayetteville State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University and Virginia Commonwealth University.
Hinton earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from FSU, a master of arts degree in criminal justice from NSU, and a doctorate in education from East Carolina University.