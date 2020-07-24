A familiar face has returned to lead the Elizabeth City Regional Airport.
Scott Hinton, who served as airport manager from 2005 to 2014, has been rehired to oversee the airport, a press release from the airport states.
Hinton replaces former manager Gordon Rowell, who resigned in March for another position.
Following a national search, the seven-member Airport Authority Board voted in June to hire Hinton from a pool of more than 20 applicants.
Hinton returns to Elizabeth City after working most recently as a chief pilot for PSA Airlines, a regional carrier owned by American Airlines Group.
He began his near 40-year aviation career flying helicopters for the U.S. Army and eventually retired from the U.S. Coast Guard, where he served as an instructor pilot for the C-130 fixed wing aircraft.
Hinton holds pilot certificates for multi-engine fixed wing aircraft and helicopters, plus several instructor certificates for various aircraft. Hinton also has a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics from Liberty University.
Reached Thursday evening, Hinton said he’s “really excited to be back at the airport,” calling it the “most enjoyable job I’ve ever had in aviation.”
He said he left the manager’s job six years ago to pursue other opportunities, including one as manager of a fixed base operator at the airport in Lynchburg, Virginia, and later as a pilot for PSA Airlines. He said he and his wife actually returned to live in Elizabeth City more than a year ago — they never sold their house — after he began working in Norfolk as the airlines’ chief pilot.
Hinton said he enjoyed his time with the airline, but started thinking about how he wanted to end his career. He said he had always enjoyed the Elizabeth City Airport and because he still has his own airplane hangared there, was already spending a lot of time there.
“You know people talk about their third place,” he said. “There’s the place where you live, and that’s your first place. Then there’s the place where you work, and that’s your second place. And then there’s the place where you go, and that’s your third place. Well my second and third place is the airport.”
So when the opportunity to manage the airport came open again, Hinton said he was excited about applying and even more excited when he was selected for the job.
Hinton said he’s especially excited to see the growth of the aviation science program at Elizabeth City State University. The program was just getting off the ground when he left. He said he’s looking forward to serving as a mentor to ECSU students, many of whom have their sights set on a career as an airline pilot.
“To be a part of something like in your community is pretty awesome,” he said.
Hinton said he has no immediate plans for the airport. Right now, he’s getting a feel for “how things are different and why they’re different” from his previous tenure as manager.
He attended his first Airport Authority meeting recently and said he’s still getting acquainted with board members who were not on the authority when he left.
“I’m really excited about the airport’s future,” Hinton said.