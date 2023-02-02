When Joycelyn Hinton retired in June 2021 after 31 years with the Perquimans and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, she likely thought her career as an educator had come to an end.

But her retirement plans changed after the Perquimans County Schools Foundation received a $45,000 grant to create a new position to work closely with students and school officials through the PCSF’s new HELP initiative. HELP stands for Helping Everyone Live Productively.