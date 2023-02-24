Most early Americans wouldn’t have ventured a hundred yards into the Great Dismal Swamp, much less spend their lives within the swamp’s boggy confines.
Despite its dangers, the swamp was a source of cover and protection for communities of escaped slaves, also known as Maroons.
“From the 17th century through the Civil War, thousands of Maroons escaped to the swamp, and they established dozens of permanent communities there,” said J. Brent Morris, a history professor at University of South Carolina at Beaufort.
Morris was discussing the Maroons while lecturing on his new book, “Dismal Freedom: A History of the Maroons of the Great Dismal Swamp” at Museum of the Albemarle, Friday, Feb. 17.
Morris described the Maroons as enslaved men and women who “self-emancipated themselves, or who were born outside of slavery to Maroon parents” and lived their lives within the Great Dismal Swamp. Those lives were led “in defiance of the laws of the white enslavers who would have limited their freedom outside the swamp,” Morris said.
Maroons faced harsh punishment and a return to slavery if they were captured, so they took great efforts to stay hidden.
“They set out to remain undetected, out of sight and concealed as much as possible,” Morris said. “They were remarkably successful.”
Morris said that success has even hindered historians’ attempts to learn more about the Maroons and their communities.
Though the Maroons remained safely tucked in the shadows, they still threatened the establishment of the time.
“Maroons were a weakness in the slave system that couldn’t be hidden,” Morris said. “They hid themselves, but their existence was well known, and people could not ignore that. It directly challenged white authority and white supremacy.”
The Great Dismal Swamp straddles the North Carolina and Virginia border and is located about 50 miles inland from the Atlantic Ocean, Morris said. Efforts through the years to drain the swamp to access its lumber and other natural resources, as well as years of development, have reduced the swamp to a fragment of its original size.
“It originally covered about 2,000 square miles of territory, or roughly the size of the state of Delaware,” Morris said. “It was the biggest obstacle to colonization that there was along the Atlantic seaboard.”
To many outsiders, the swamp posed a “tangled web of confusion” as it was flush with pools of dark stagnant water around islands of spread about, slow-flowing waterways, towering white pines and junipers, and layers of briers, brush and weeds, he said.
“This isn’t to mention the wildlife” which included “clouds of bloodthirsty insects, black bears, alligators” and several species of venomous snakes, Morris said.
“Very few white people in the Colonial era had any reason to approach the Great Dismal Swamp or to pay any attention to its existence,” Morris said. “That is, other than the fact it served as a magnet for their enslaved people.”
The Maroons risked their lives by escaping their white captors and voluntarily choosing a life of exile within the Great Dismal Swamp, according to Morris.
“The dangers of the Dismal may hardly seem like an appealing setting to build a life,” Morris said. “But for some, the worst day of what I call ‘Dismal freedom’ was absolutely better than the best day of being enslaved.”
People unfamiliar with the swamp described it as “impenetrable” and “unlivable”, according to Morris.
“The Maroons knew that it wasn’t,” he said. “The swamp was where they took control of their lives and destinies.”
Within the swamp, the Maroons married, had children and raised families, according to Morris. They grew crops and raised livestock, built and lived in permanent houses and conducted economic trade with other Maroon communities.
“Some people were born, lived and died in the Great Dismal Swamp without ever knowing another home,” Morris said. “Some of them stayed for years before leaving the swamp following the Civil War. Some lived their whole lives without ever seeing a white face.”