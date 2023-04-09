A former U.S. congressman from Elizabeth City, a blind Irishman and an Edenton tugboat captain were three key figures in the establishment, construction and ultimately the preservation of the Roanoke River Lights.
The history of the Roanoke River Lights spans more than 100 years and includes a lightship and three lighthouses that served as a guide for ships navigating the Albemarle Sound into the river, Tad Howington, Roanoke River Lighthouse and Maritime Museum curator, told the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday.
The Roanoke River is the longest river in the state and flows into the Albemarle Sound near Plymouth. It was a key maritime route dating back to 1680 when cypress trees were logged in the area. Congress designated Plymouth as a “Port of Delivery” in 1790 and established a customs house.
In 1831, a newly elected 32-year-old congressman named William Biddle Shepard from Elizabeth City proposed that Congress allocate $10,000 for a lightship that would be stationed at the mouth of the Roanoke River.
What followed would be three lighthouses — two of which would be destroyed — that would be in operation as a guiding light at the mouth of the river until 1941. The final Roanoke Lighthouse was eventually saved and after an extensive restoration now sits in Edenton’s harbor.
The Roanoke lighthouses and others like them were totally different from the tall lighthouses on the Outer Banks — which Howington calls the “grand ladies” — but were equally as important.
“People think of Bodie Island and those (lighthouses) but they don’t think about the river lights,” Howington said. “The river lights were more important for the people in the interior areas because that was their day-to-day experience. That was their livelihood — they depended on those river lights.”
Congress approved Shepard’s request and the lightship was built for $8,984.12 and it took up station at the mouth of the river near Plymouth in 1835. The ship weighed 126 tons, was 76-feet long and had a beacon between two 38-foot masts.
“It was a pretty large ship,” Howington said. “The channel that comes into the river from the sound is not very wide. It was important to provide a safe passage for those commercial ships coming in from points beyond into Plymouth.”
By 1857 the lightship started to show its age and it required extensive repairs. That led officials to turn to a permanent 1½-story lighthouse mounted above the water by “screw-piles” driven into the sound. That work started after the Roanoke River reopened to commercial traffic following the Civil War.
The inventor of screw-pile lighthouses was a blind Irish engineer named Alexander Mitchell. The pilings were made of wood and carved to look like screws and a pre-made lighthouse was then attached.
“They looked just like a screw and they just screwed it in,” Howington said. “There was a challenge on how you secure a lighthouse in the water to make it sturdy. (Mitchell) came up with the idea based off a cork-screw, and you would screw these piles into the bottom of the waterway. It was a less expensive way to build and they lasted.”
Work on the first Roanoke River Lighthouse was completed in December 1866; it was the first of river lights in the region built after the Civil War. Thomas Clifton, who still has descendants in the area, was named the lightkeeper.
“It was installed right where the ship used to be, right at the mouth” of the Roanoke River, Howington said.
But almost 20 years later, in March 1885, the first lighthouse was destroyed by a fire.
“It burned but I really don’t know what the cause was,” Howington said. “In the records it just says it burned.”
The U.S. Light Service knew of the importance of having a working lighthouse at the mouth of the Roanoke and it diverted a lighthouse destined for another location to Plymouth.
“At one point it was not uncommon to have over 100 ships on the Roanoke River at any given time,” Howington said. “That tells you the importance of that particular river.”
The second Roanoke River Lighthouse became operational in August 1885 — just five months after the first burned — but it remained in service only until January 1886 when it was destroyed by Mother Nature.
“The (Albemarle) Sound froze,” Howington said. “An ice flow collapsed the pilings and tipped the lighthouse into the water. A few months later this one was destroyed as well.”
The Lighthouse Service then put a temporary beacon on top of the destroyed lighthouse, which was sitting 18 inches above the water.
The third, and final, Roanoke River Lighthouse was finished in February 1887 and remained in service until 1941. By that time commerce shipped by boat had given way to railroads and trucks.
“It was abandoned, but there reports of clandestine card games going on out there,” Howington said.
In 1955, Elijah Tate, of Coinjock, bought the Roanoke River Lighthouse and two other Albemarle Sound lighthouses for $10 each. While that was a good price, moving them proved problematic.
Two of the lighthouses ended up on the bottom the Albemarle Sound as Tate attempted to relocate them. So, Tate sold the Roanoke River Lighthouse to his friend Emmett Wiggins, an Edenton tugboat captain and marine salvager.
“After two fell in the water, (Tate) decided to give up,” Howington said.
It took Wiggins 36 hours to get the lighthouse on a barge and another 32 hours to make the short trip across the sound to Edenton.
“(Wiggins) knew what he was doing, that is for sure,” Howington said.
Wiggens moved the lighthouse to property he owned in Edenton, first renting it out before making it his own permanent residence.
“Wiggins lived there until 1995 when he passed away at the age of 74,” Howington said. “I think it would be cool to live in an old lighthouse. But it was left empty and it started declining and it was really in bad shape.”
In 2007, the Edenton Historical Commission bought the lighthouse and moved it to the town’s Colonial Park.
“They wanted to save it,” Howington said.
The state provided $1.2 million to restore the structure and that work began in 2010. It was then moved to the Edenton harbor in 2012 and opened as a museum.
“They got the permits to actually put it out into the water,” Howington said. “That is great because it was originally out in the water. That is where it sits today and the state owns it. We owe him (Wiggins) such a gratitude because the third river lighthouse that he successful moved and lived in is the only original screw-pile lighthouse still remaining in the state of North Carolina. That is wonderful.”