A former U.S. congressman from Elizabeth City, a blind Irishman and an Edenton tugboat captain were three key figures in the establishment, construction and ultimately the preservation of the Roanoke River Lights.

The history of the Roanoke River Lights spans more than 100 years and includes a lightship and three lighthouses that served as a guide for ships navigating the Albemarle Sound into the river, Tad Howington, Roanoke River Lighthouse and Maritime Museum curator, told the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday.