A hit-and-run driver remains at large after striking and injuring a bicyclist in the Nixonton community of Pasquotank County last month.
Lynn Nash, 67, suffered several injuries after she was struck by a motorist while riding her bicycle on Nixonton Road in October, her husband Tom Nash said Wednesday. The motorist did not stop.
Nash said his wife was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she underwent surgery for her injuries and is now undergoing physical rehabilitation.
“We have a pretty long road ahead of us,” he said, referring to his wife's recovery.
Lynn Nash was struck by the unknown motorist around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, as she was riding home from the family’s horse stable, which is located off Nixonton Road and within bike-riding distance of their home off Nixonton Loop.
“Thank goodness” a passing motorist discovered his wife and called for help, Tom Nash said.
The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating but as of Tuesday, prospects of finding the driver responsible seemed dim. That’s because it appears no one witnessed the accident and investigators have little to no information to follow.
“There are really no leads,” a state trooper at the Highway Patrol’s Elizabeth City division said Tuesday.
“I’m afraid nobody saw it,” Tom Nash said Wednesday.
The attorney said his family has received an outpouring of support from the community. He is hopeful his wife will be able to return home soon.