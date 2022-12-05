Santa Claus wishes “Merry Christmas” to residents attending Elizabeth City’s Christmas Parade downtown, Saturday evening. Thousands attended what some officials described as the city’s biggest Christmas parade ever.
Elizabeth City celebrated Christmas in a big way Saturday night as thousands of people viewed what officials described as the biggest Christmas Parade ever held in the city.
The parade featured more than 100 entries and hundreds of marchers who trekked from Ehringhaus Street through downtown before ending at the waterfront.
Despite on and off rain most the of day, many parade marchers started securing spots along Main Street as early as 2½ hours before the parade started at 5:30 p.m. under rain-free skies.
Many people secured prime spots under the awnings of downtown businesses while others braved the weather in front of the Pasquotank County Courthouse and other locations along the parade route. Others set up their own pop-up tents.
City resident Angelica Michie and her two young children made a day of it downtown before the parade. First they got their pictures taken with Santa Claus at Zaribel’s on Water Street. Next was a stop for hot chocolate around 4 p.m. before they went looking for a spot to watch the parade.
“I brought the kids to visit with Santa and we just decided to stay parked to avoid any problems later,” Michie said. “I’m from Chesapeake (Virginia) and I went to the parade there but that now that we have moved to Elizabeth City we were really excited to see that they have a parade here.”
In addition to having a cart full of snacks and other extra essentials to be prepared for any contingency, Michie even found a parking spot along the parade route just in case the rain did not subside.
“Hopefully, we won’t have to watch from the car,” she said prior to the parade starting.
Scott and Debbie Smith of Chesapeake heard about Visit Elizabeth City’s annual Hot Cocoa crawl on a local radio station and decided to come to the city because the parade was also going on.
“It’s been many years since I have been here and the hot chocolate crawl looked very interesting,” Scott Smith said. “We stopped at several different places and it was good. We are looking forward to the parade.”
The weather also presented some challenges to groups marching in the parade. Five Boy Scout groups — four from the city and one from Camden — started arriving as early as 1 p.m. to begin setting up their float. The younger scouts rode on the float while the older ones marched behind it, about 60 in total.
“They are coming together and walking to represent the Albemarle District scouts,” organizer April Ownley said. “We are working to put our stuff together. We are very glad the rain has slacked off. The boys are really excited.