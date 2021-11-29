MOYOCK — The president of the company that services the troubled sewer system in the Eagle Creek subdivision is attempting to buy the utility.
Eagle Creek Homeowners Association President Fred Whiteman said Envirolink President Mike Myers is attempting to buy the utility under the name Currituck Water and Sewage.
The Eagle Creek utility is owned by Sandler Utilities but is serviced by Envirolink, a private firm. The utility has been plagued with problems since Envirolink began servicing the system after buying the previous service provider in the spring of 2020, Whiteman said.
“I’m telling you a lot of the neighborhood would rather have the sale not go through and then just have the (N.C.) Utilities Commission force Sandler to just fix the system,” Whiteman said. “A lot of people don’t want Mike Myers’ fingers in this at all. The system has not been working properly since he took over.”
The subdivision’s sewage system went down again last week when the pumps that power the vacuums used to pump sewage out the 220 sewer pits — one for every two homes — to the sewage plant. Electrical problems with the system have also been reported.
The failure led to sewage backing up into some homes in the 440-home subdivision. The failure lasted for seven days, ending on the day after Thanksgiving.
One resident has documented 97 days of failures since Aug. 6, 2020. The longest was 31 days from Sept. 9, 2020 to Oct. 9, 2020, during which Envirolink put 21 portable toilets and several handwashing stations throughout the neighborhood.
Messages left last week and again on Monday for Envirolink customer service manager Deborah Massey were not returned.
Whiteman said the sale has to first gain approval by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. That process includes holding a public hearing.
“If the sale goes through, Mike Myers ends up taking over the plant itself — he would be the owner of the plant,” Whiteman said.
Whiteman said there are two options for improving the system if Myers takes ownership — upgrading the current vacuum system or putting in a new gravity system.
“That would tear up our neighborhood for a year or more,” Whiteman said.
Whiteman said Eagle Creek residents will see their sewer rates double to $120 a month if the sale goes through. He said the system would also be tied into two new neighborhoods — Fost and Flora — near Eagle Creek.
“(Myers) said that will be offset by the other two neighborhoods,” Whiteman said. “But they are four to five years away from having enough people. They haven’t even built house number one over there yet. We will be paying these extra $62-a-month payments until these other communities come online.’’
Whiteman said if the sale does not go through then Sandler would continue to own the plant and Envirolink or someone else would have to operate the system.
Whiteman said there has been a large turnover of employees maintaining the system since Envirolink took over. He said that after Envirolink bought out the previous service provider Enviro-Tech that three employees with experience at Eagle Creek quit within months because they were “not happy” with the new owners.
“Someone is just learning to trouble-shoot our system and, ‘boom, they are gone,’” Whiteman said.
Lisa Sorg wrote earlier this month in NCPolicyWatch.com that Envirolink manages 400 wastewater and water systems, both private and public and that many of those utilities are troubled.
“Envirolink has not been cited by DEQ for any violations, but many systems they manage have been,” Sorg wrote. “A review of DEQ enforcement records shows that at least 15 systems that Envirolink manages have racked up 90 violations since 2018. These violations accounted for more than $91,000 in fines.”
Whiteman has also heard the complaints about Envirolink.
“If you talk to some of these other townships that are using Envirolink they are not going to give you good reviews of Envirolink,” Whiteman said. “They don’t have a lot of good things to say about the company.”