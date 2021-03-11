More than a year and a half after announcing it would expand its operations in Elizabeth City, Hockmeyer Equipment Corp. has not filed any of the required applications with the city to move ahead with the project.
“We have not received any applications, plans for expansion,” said city Community Development Planner Kellen Long in an email Tuesday.
Hockmeyer, a longtime local manufacturer of state-of-the-art process equipment, announced in the summer of 2019 that the company planned to invest more than $6 million in an expansion that would add 35,000 feet of manufacturing space to its existing 47,000-square-foot facility.
Several months later, Hockmeyer informed local officials that it intended to forgo more than $1 million in state and local incentives it was set to receive for the planned expansion.
Messages left for Hockmeyer CEO Herman Hockmeyer at the company’s corporate office in New Jersey on Tuesday and Wednesday were not returned.
Company and local officials both said when the project was announced that it would create 90 good-paying jobs. Those jobs would include information technology and human resource positions to more skilled positions like water jet operators, electrical assemblers, welders and machinists.
Hockmeyer was awarded two state grants totaling $800,000 for the proposed expansion. In addition, the city agreed to match those grants with $125,000.
The city and Pasquotank County also agreed to give the company a Business Investment Program grant that would have rebated 50 percent of the property tax it paid to the city and county over a five-year period.
No grant money was dispersed before Hockmeyer made its announcement in December 2019 that it would not accept the incentives.
The BIP grant from the city and county, which could have totaled $200,000, came with several stipulations. One was that Hockmeyer had to create 90 new jobs by 2023 and that those jobs had to pay at least $671 a week. Another required the company to take “material steps” toward construction of the expansion by the end of 2019.
Scott Hinton, interim director of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission, said there has been no recent communication between the commission and Hockmeyer. Hinton became the interim director in January after former EDC Director Christian Lockamy left for another job.
“I have heard nothing from Hockmeyer at all,” Hinton said. “I have not found any ongoing or pending plans with Hockmeyer that ECD is working on in the information that Christian (Lockamy) left me. There are no notes on this at all.”
Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin also said he has not recently “heard anything about” Hockmeyer’s planned expansion.