A Harbor Towns, Inc. official confirmed last week that its newly acquired Eagle 1 dinner-excursion vessel will not be able to dock in Hertford in its first year of operation because the town’s dockage can’t accommodate the vessel.

HERTFORD — A Hertford town official expressed frustration Monday that the Harbor Towns Inc. dinner boat cruises won’t be able to visit downtown Hertford.

Town Councilman Ashley Hodges also was critical of Harbor Towns Inc., the private nonprofit that is developing fast ferry and dinner boat service in support of economic development efforts in the Albemarle.