...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
and rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Friday to 7 AM
EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning
through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
and rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Friday to 7 AM
EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning
through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
HERTFORD — A Hertford town official who publicly criticized the Harbor Towns ferry project for not doing enough to include the town in its plans made a tack of sorts this week, praising the nonprofit for recent efforts on Hertford's behalf.
Councilor Ashley Hodges, the town council's mayor pro tem, said at Monday's work session of Hertford Town Council that members of the Harbor Towns board had reached out to him and Town Manager Janice Cole to talk about how the ferry service could work better for Hertford — particularly its planned dinner boat cruises.
At a town council meeting last month, Hodges expressed frustration that the Harbor Towns Inc. dinner boat cruises won’t be able to visit downtown Hertford.
Harbor Towns officials have acknowledged that its 140-passenger Eagle 1 dinner boat can’t dock at the Hertford waterfront. The Eagle 1 has a 6-foot draft, which also happens to be the depth of the Perquimans River at the town’s waterfront. If the Eagle 1 tried to dock at the waterfront, it would get stuck on the bottom of the river.
Hodges said last month he appreciates the work of state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, securing the $5 million in startup funding for the Harbor Towns project. That funding is being used to purchase not only the Eagle I dinner boat but to build two fast-speed ferries that are scheduled to make runs between the five towns that are part of the Harbor Towns project: Elizabeth City, Hertford, Edenton, Plymouth and Columbia.
Hodges said Monday that while there are many details that still need to be explored, including determining more about the depth of the Perquimans River at various sites, Harbor Towns is looking closely at the possibility of docking the dinner boat at the end of the S-Bridge truss.
The truss has been relocated to the Missing Mill Park area in town. Town officials are pursuing plans to develop the truss as a waterfront pier.
Hodges said Harbor Towns is seeking funding for improvements that might make docking the boat at the end of the S-Bridge truss a possibility.
"They're working that really, really hard," Hodges said.
Hodges said he wants to give Harbor Towns board members credit for working to enable Hertford to participate in the project.
Elizabeth City officials announced this week that Harbor Towns plans to seek an $8 million grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation to pay for infrastructure improvements in all five communities that will benefit from the fast-ferries project.