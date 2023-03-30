HERTFORD — A Hertford town official who publicly criticized the Harbor Towns ferry project for not doing enough to include the town in its plans made a tack of sorts this week, praising the nonprofit for recent efforts on Hertford's behalf.

Councilor Ashley Hodges, the town council's mayor pro tem, said at Monday's work session of Hertford Town Council that members of the Harbor Towns board had reached out to him and Town Manager Janice Cole to talk about how the ferry service could work better for Hertford — particularly its planned dinner boat cruises.