A former Peace Corps volunteer in Malawi who once taught English as a second language in Turkey, is the new manager of Albemarle Area United Way’s Community Care Collaborative.
Kelly Hoeltzel joined the CCC on Sept. 13 as only its second manager, according to AAUW Executive Director Bill Blake. She succeeds former CCC Manager Monica Oakes, who recently took a full-time job as a hospice liaison.
Blake said the United Way is “truly blessed” to have hired Hoeltzel as the CCC manager.
“She will do great things building upon the foundation we laid with the help of Monica Oakes,” he said. “Kelly’s passion for serving others, coupled with her experience in the non-profit sector will serve her well in this role.”
The CCC is a coalition of faith-based organizations in Pasquotank, Perquimans and Camden counties that works together with private enterprise and individuals to help local residents who experience an unbudgeted or unexpected crisis like an emergency car repair.
“When individuals encounter crisis they need a caring person to help them navigate available resources and provide hope,” Blake said. “Kelly’s empathy, coupled with an inquisitive advocate mindset, will position her for tremendous success.”
Hoeltzel, who currently lives in Hertford, graduated from Appalachian State University where she earned a degree in sustainable development.
Persons seeking assistance from the AAUW are encouraged to contact Hoeltzel at 252-333-1009 Monday through Friday or visit communitycare@albemarleareauw.org. Applications can be found at www.aaunitedway.org/.