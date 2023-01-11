...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
HERTFORD — Commissioner Joseph Hoffler has been appointed to the Perquimans County Recreation Advisory Board after expressing concerns about racial equity in youth athletics programming.
Hoffler brought up his concerns as commissioners were discussing appointments to various community boards and committees with county commissioner representation at their Jan. 3 meeting. Hoffler said he had asked to be appointed to the recreation board but had noticed his name was not listed for the panel.
Hoffler explained that he has an interest in serving on the recreation board because he is “getting a lot of friction” from the Black community over the relative amount of space and time the Perquimans Recreation Department devotes to football and basketball compared to the space and time provided for soccer.
He said people have complained to him that less attention is being paid to football and basketball because both sports are especially popular with Black youth.
Hoffler said he doesn’t know whether the concerns are well-founded or not. It’s why he said he asked to be appointed to the recreation board — so he could find out.
Commissioner Charles Woodard, whose name had been on the draft list of appointments as a recreation board appointee, voluntarily relinquished his spot on that board to Hoffler.
Board Chairman Wallace Nelson characterized it as an oversight that Hoffler had not been tapped for the recreation board.
County Manager Frank Heath declined to comment specifically on Hoffler’s concerns about time and resources spent on football and basketball versus soccer.
“Mr. Hoffler has discussed similar concerns in the past, and I will not comment on those concerns,” Heath said. “We try our best to offer recreational opportunities to all citizens of Perquimans County.”
Howard Williams, director of the Perquimans County Recreation Department, said the department offers a variety of sports for all youth who are interested.
“We offer every sport and every activity,” Williams said. “It’s offered to any kid who lives here in Perquimans County.”
The county currently offers sports ranging from basketball and football to volleyball, softball, baseball and soccer.
During basketball season the county offers basketball at the Perquimans Recreation Center five nights a week, with nearly 200 participants on 24 different teams, Williams said.
This past season there were not enough participants to have football for all age groups, he said, noting “we try to have three teams” for three distinct age groups.
Williams said the only sports the department doesn’t offer two seasons of is football and basketball.
“And of course nobody does that,” he added.
Williams said the football teams practice on fields with turf that is nicer than what some high school teams have.