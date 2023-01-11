Hoffler headshot

Joseph Hoffler

HERTFORD — Commissioner Joseph Hoffler has been appointed to the Perquimans County Recreation Advisory Board after expressing concerns about racial equity in youth athletics programming.

Hoffler brought up his concerns as commissioners were discussing appointments to various community boards and committees with county commissioner representation at their Jan. 3 meeting. Hoffler said he had asked to be appointed to the recreation board but had noticed his name was not listed for the panel.