Christmas decorations

A city of Elizabeth City worker installs a Christmas decoration to a utility pole on Fearing Street, Thursday. The city's Christmas lights will be illuminated on Friday during the annual Holiday Celebration and Grand Illumination from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

From one-day events to month-long activities, “Christmas in Elizabeth City” offers a wide range of holiday activities for all ages. And they all get underway this Friday.

The annual Downtown Holiday Celebration and Grand Illumination will kick off Elizabeth City's holiday festivities on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.