Browsing at Holly Days

Michelle O'Neal (left) and her mother Irene Hill browse items from Lazzy Frog at the Holly Days Festival of Gifts at Camden Intermediate School in Camden, Saturday.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — Holly Days Festival of Gifts rebounded with a full-tilt festival this year after a pandemic-related slowdown last year.

The annual craft show, which raises money for projects of the Camden County Women's Club, had a full slate of 70 vendors at Camden Intermediate School this year after dropping down to about 55 last year. 