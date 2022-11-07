...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Michelle O'Neal (left) and her mother Irene Hill browse items from Lazzy Frog at the Holly Days Festival of Gifts at Camden Intermediate School in Camden, Saturday.
CAMDEN — Holly Days Festival of Gifts rebounded with a full-tilt festival this year after a pandemic-related slowdown last year.
The annual craft show, which raises money for projects of the Camden County Women's Club, had a full slate of 70 vendors at Camden Intermediate School this year after dropping down to about 55 last year.
Beth Upton, president of the Camden County Women's Club, said the club was hoping to raise $12,000 from this year's two-day event. As of early Saturday afternoon the fair seemed well on the way to reaching that goal.
"We have been busy all morning," Upton said.
In addition to the gift vendors there were three food trucks and a flu shot station at the site.
Some 900 patrons had come through the doors as of 2 p.m. Saturday.
"That's awesome," Upton said.
Irene Hill of Camden said she comes to Holly Days nearly every day.
"It gets me started for Christmas and I get to see what everybody is making so I can go home and make it too," she said.
Christmas was in the air at the festival, with Christmas-themed decorations everywhere you looked.
But while it was a fun time to browse gift ideas, it seemed a bit early — and warm — to really get into a Christmas mood.
"It's a little early for me for Christmas," Hill said. "I've got to get through Thanksgiving first."
Hill's daughter, Michelle O'Neal of Chesapeake, Virginia, said she enjoyed visiting Holly Days with her mother.
"It's a nice show," O'Neal said.
Mike and Kelly Seymour sold handcrafted items at their Enchanted Fairies and Angels exhibit.
They have been part of the show before, "but this has been our best year," Kelly Seymour said.
She said they purchased a larger space this year and believes enhanced visibility for their items because of the space helped drive more traffic to their area.
All of the items at their booth were handmade. In keeping with the name, many items were decorated with fairies or angels.
"It is fabulous," said Marica Sawyer of Hertford. "And they have made a lot of accommodations for those of us in wheelchairs and walkers."
Walker said there was a wonderful assortment of handicrafts at the show.
"There is so much talent in this place," Sawyer said.
She said the variety was very good. In some previous years the offerings have been mostly jewelry, but choices were much more varied this time, she said.
Because of masking requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, vendors at last year's show were allowed to withdraw without forfeiting their fee, and some chose to take that option.
The mask requirement was a policy of the school district, and it applied to Holly Days last year since the event was being held at at school.