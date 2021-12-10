John A. Holmes High School students were dismissed from school early on Friday in response to a social media post claiming a student planned to “shoot up” the school.
School officials and law enforcement received the post around mid-morning and the students involved were “quickly identified and detained,” Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer said.
Officials determined the threat wasn’t credible but out of “an abundance of caution,” student bookbags were searched, Sasscer said.
No firearms were found at the school, but because of the “heightened anxiety,” students were dismissed early, he said.
“Students have safely returned to their homes,” Sasscer said.