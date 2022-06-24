EDENTON — Citing inflation and rising material costs, officials now say the new John A. Holmes High School will cost $75 million — $25 million more than the project’s construction budget agreed to by Chowan and school officials last fall.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education and the Chowan County Commissioners agreed to a $50 million construction budget for the new high school in September. The agreement was required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its financing of a $35 million federal loan for project. Grants were supposed to pay the remaining $15 million cost for the school.
Since then, the Edenton-Chowan Schools has received an additional $25 million in state grant funding, increasing total grants for the project to $40 million.
The school project’s updated $75 million budget was first discussed by a joint committee of board of school board and county commissioners on May 22. M.B. Kahn Construction, the company overseeing the project, cited rising material costs and inflation as the primary causes for the increase.
Superintendent Michael Sasscer also recommended an upgrade to the school project, a $2.2 million hybrid performing arts center. Sasscer said he saw an opportunity to give Chowan County a “community venue” that could replace the aging Swain Auditorium.
The new facility would feature risers for seats, acoustic paneling, a catwalk, additional lighting and sound equipment, as well as plenty of room backstage. It would seat a maximum of 399, given construction site restraints. The performing arts facility was already factored into the $75 million budget for the project.
M.B. Kahn Executive Vice President Bill Cram attended both the May 22 meeting and a June 6 Board of Education meeting to answer questions about the project. Cram told the joint committee that the current construction market is unlike anything he has seen in 48 years in the business.
In 2017, the average price per square foot for a project like the new Holmes High School was between $170 to $190. Now, it is close to $400 per square foot, he said.
Cram said that he built three elementary schools for a total of just $10 million just 25 years ago. Now, he is building one elementary school in Smithfield, Va. for $40 million.
“You all are still in a remarkable position,” Cram said. “There are very few counties that have an opportunity to get a $40 million gift toward (the cost of) a new facility. Getting that money allows you to do something remarkable for your community.”
Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard asked Cram how easy it would be to back up if project bids come in higher than expected.
“It’s not easy,” Cram explained. “We’ll be watching the project closely as we approach bidding. We can read the market and gauge our collective thoughts at that point. We want a project on bid day that is on budget.”
The current timetable to put the project to bid is late this year or early 2023.
“If the market looks good, we may advance that date. If it looks bad, we may delay that date,” Cram told the joint committee.
Sasscer said Holmes students and staff may start moving into a temporary school as early as January, looking at the semester break as an ideal time for the move. If the market is not where officials would like it to be in January, then they will push the transition back to June 2023.
Howard said the ongoing renovations at the old D.F. Walker — where Holmes students will be moved — should be ready by Christmas.
Sasscer said county commissioners and the board of education needed to approve the updated project budget so that the commissioners could then “pull the trigger” on the $35 million USDA loan by June 27.
County leaders hope to have the loan secured before July 1 to avoid rising interest rates. Currently, the county can lock-in an interest rate of 2.5 percent for the loan with no burden to Chowan County taxpayers.
Commission Chairman Bob Kirby and Commissioner Ron Cummings expressed some criticism of the updated projct budget during the joint session. Kirby acknowledged the value of investing in the county’s students, but worried about its impact on future projects, such as a water plant, a jail and a middle school upgrade.
Cummings balked at the project’s new price, telling Sasscer that the project went from a “Ford to a Rolls Royce.” Sasscer said that the district is “still building a Ford,” it just became a more expensive Ford because of inflation.
“We need a basic, clean school building, you are building the Taj Mahal here,” Cummings said.
BOE member Ricky Browder stepped in, explaining to Cummings that the school district has “taken great pains” to make sure they provide Chowan County children with the best they can.
“Are we perfect? No. Are we improving? Yes,” Browder said. “Teachers are leaving the industry in record numbers and we are fighting an uphill battle in finding good ones. Unfortunately reading, writing and arithmetic is no longer what we have to teach, that is not the reality of the 21st and 22nd centuries. We have to prepare these kids for things we don’t even know we’re going to face.”
Browder referenced the recent investment in the cutting edge Anatomage table for Holmes as one example of looking to the future.
“We are losing people from Chowan at an alarming rate. Education is one of the draws we can use to make people want to come and live here, instead of just building retirement communities. I think we are doing a good job,” Browder concluded.
School board member Paul Clifton added that the county is not spending any more money than they previously planned to finance: $35 million.
“I have children in the school system and I hope that they will not have to leave this area. I’d love to see them settle down and stay. When people come here, the first thing they ask is ‘what are your schools like?’ If you can create a community that shows a priority focus is education, that pulls people,” Clifton said. “This touches every aspect, not just education.”
At the June 9 special meeting of the county commission, Commissioner Alex Kehayes warned his colleagues that the USDA loan could use “all of the county’s credit.”
Kirby said that the project is a “bitter pill,” however, he feels going in a different direction would do more harm than good.
Commissioner Chris Evans, along with Kehayes and Larry McLaughlin, said that they support the performing arts center upgrades. Evans also said that while he “hates the project budget, as high as it has gotten,” he believed the students in Chowan County “deserve everything that the county can give them” and is ready to move the project on.
The Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the updated budget plan on June 7. The Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 on June 9 to approve the updated budget. Commissioner Ron Cummings cast the lone no vote.
The next step is to secure approval of the USDA loan by July 1 and to wrap up final construction documents. The project’s groundbreaking may happen as early as the end of the year.