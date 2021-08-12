Nearly 300 students moved into their new home-away-from-home on the first day of campus move-ins at Elizabeth City State University, Thursday.
Gary Brown, ECSU’s vice chancellor for student affairs, said everything was going well on the first of four days reserved for students to move into their new campus housing.
ECSU spread student move-ins over four days to help control the flow of students and their families onto campus. On Thursday, 75 students assigned to Bias Hall and 220 students assigned to Viking Tower moved into their new digs.
Students assigned to University Towers and University Suites will move in on Friday. Students assigned to Viking Village, which is located off campus off Weeksville Road, will move in on Saturday and Sunday.
Computer science major Julian Smith was busy hauling in home furnishings, snacks and a miniature refrigerator to his dorm room in Viking Tower. Although Smith is a sophomore, Thursday marked the start of his official on-campus lifestyle.
“It’s my first time on campus,” said Smith, who is 21. “I did last year online.”
Smith remained home last year and completed his freshman year virtually as a precaution against COVID-19.
ECSU is not requiring students to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before the new school year starts. Before receiving their room keys, however, students have to provide the university a copy of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of moving in, according to Sabrina Kellogg, ECSU’s director of housing and residential life.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon directed last week that students must wear a mask or face covering when inside campus buildings unless they are alone in their dorm rooms. University faculty and staff also must wear a mask or face covering when inside campus buildings, except when alone in their private office.
Sophomore Andre Hill, 19, said he had not been vaccinated but was planning to get the vaccine. The homeland security major from Charlotte attended classes on campus last year.
Dekeka Felton, 20, said she, too, had not yet been vaccinated. The pharmaceutical science major from Elizabeth City said she plans to continue wearing a mask to protect herself.
Also having attended her freshman year online last year, Felton said she was looking forward to attending class in person and meeting new friends.
The students who moved into Bias Hall on Thursday were the first to take residency there in several years. ECSU wrapped up $8.2 million in renovations to Bias Hall last spring. The three-story residence hall was built in 1938.
Starting this year, Bias Hall will serve as the hub for ECSU’s specialized academic environments called Live and Learn Communities. The communities bring together students within the same field of study and allow them opportunities to apply their classroom learning to real-world problem-solving, Brown explained. The communities also have shown to help increase student retention rates, he said.
The five Live and Learn Communities are Champion Scholars, Sister 2 Sister, CoBAMS, or Community of Biology and Mathematics Students; First in Flight – Aviation and Honors Program.