Home Is Where The Heart Is

Sam Boyer, of Elizabeth City, poses for a photo with his newly adopted friend Morris, at the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina shelter, Sunday. The shelter hosted its Home Is Where The Heart Is adoption drive over the Valentine’s Day weekend. As of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the shelter had placed five cats, three dogs and one rabbit in new homes.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance