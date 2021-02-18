Home Is Where The Heart Is

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
The Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the following
areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford,
Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck.
* From 10 AM EST this morning through Friday morning.
* Low pressure tracking south and east of the area will bring
multiple rounds of moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall from
Thursday through Friday morning. 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is
expected in the watch area, with locally higher amounts likely.
Given the already wet ground, this additional rainfall will likely
result in multiple instances of flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&