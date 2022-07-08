City Human Resources Director Montique McClary received an unexpected phone call Tuesday night.
McClary was advised that City Council has just unanimously voted to name her the city’s acting interim manager.
The news was a surprise.
“I was told that they would follow up with me the following morning,” McClary said in an interview Thursday. “I did not see this coming.”
When McClary arrived at work Wednesday morning she was told that she would be running the city beginning at 10 a.m.
Oh, and that she also would continue in her role as HR director.
“This is a very humbling appointment for me,” McClary said. “I’m honored that council feels that I am responsible enough to manage the city and take care of the workforce. I’m still processing this but my HR hat will never come off because a big part of this role is employee relations.”
City Council’s appointment of McClary followed the sudden resignation of former interim City Manager Richard Hicks.
Hicks became interim manager on March 21 and was scheduled to remain on the job through the end of the year. But he informed city leaders on June 29 that he would resign effective July 29.
In his memo, Hicks said was prepared to work the full 30 days of his notice but would leave earlier, with 30 days of pay, if council wanted him to. City Council accepted his resignation during a special meting Tuesday night, effective the next morning. Council voted at the same meeting to name McClary the city’s acting interim manager.
McClary has been the city’s director of human resources since September 2017 after working for 15 years in various human resources roles in Virginia.
McClary said she takes being a public servant seriously and is excited to lead the city on an interim basis.
“It’s in my heart and it is my leadership style that I am a servant-leader,” McClary said. “I really do care about people’s concerns and I do really care about this community. As a public servant, I take a lot of pride in serving this community as well as our workforce.”
McClary said she is ready to address citizen complaints and hear their suggestions about city government, believing it is a key part of the manager’s job. She had fielded no such calls as of Thursday.
“It’s only my second day,” McClary said with a laugh.
McClary said her experience as the city’s human resources director makes her a good fit for the interim manager’s position since she deals with every city department. She said she works closely with all the departments and is aware of the issues that each faces.
“I have a good pulse on the organization,” McClary said. “Being in HR, it allows me to defuse issues at the lowest level. Having a first-hand knowledge of the employees’ concerns allows me to readily address issues.”
Completing the city’s audit for the 2020-21 fiscal year — which was due last Nov. 1 — is a top priority for McClary, as it was for Hicks before his departure. The city also must deal with critical infrastructure issues, including wastewater capacity.
“For me to be in this role in these tumultuous times, I don’t take it lightly,” McClary said.
McClary views one of her roles as acting interim manager as being a spokesperson and an advocate for the city’s employees and the community.
“I want to make sure that city services continue and that employees are treated fairly,” McClary said. “Those are some of the things that are very near and dear to my heart.”
As human resources director, McClary is very familiar with the 280 fulltime employees who make up the city’s workforce. She praised the work they do for the city.
“We have a dedicated and resilient workforce,” McClary said. “They show up to work everyday and they give 110 percent no matter what is going on in the city.”
McClary said she doesn’t know if she will apply to become the permanent manager.
“People all the time ask me what is next for me,” McClary said. “I’m not sure. There was a time where I aspired to be an assistant city manager. We will see if that changes after this role.”
McClary applied for the human resources director’s job in 2017 because she said it was a chance to lead an HR department.
“I wanted to live in North Carolina but I wanted to live in the Charlotte area,” McClary said. “But I thought Elizabeth City would be a great place to work and live.”
In the past five years McClary has instituted several major changes in the human resources department. Back in 2017, many HR processes were still on paper but those processes — everything from how employees clock in and out of work to how people apply for jobs with the city — are now done electronically.
“Employees can now do it (electronic attendance) at their desks, or they can use their cell phones or smart devices,” McClary said.
When the COVID pandemic hit in March 2020 it forced human resources to make “real time” adjustments to ensure that the city functioned to serve citizens, McClary said.
“COVID was a game changer,” McClary said. “We worked hard with the manager’s office to identify which employees were considered essential while also keeping them safe. It changed how we did our payroll, how we attracted new employees. None of those services were impacted. We also had to come up with tele-work policies. All that happened in real time.”