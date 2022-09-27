...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Fourth Ward City Councilor Johnnie Walton stands beside the current sign at Gosnold/Sunset Park at 1201 Gosnold Ave., Elizabeth City, Tuesday. City Council voted Monday to rename the park Sunset at Johnnie B. Walton Park in honor of the councilman. A formal ceremony naming the park for Walton is planned for Oct. 29.
It’s unusual when City Council isn’t provided a memo describing an agenda item at one if its meetings.
That’s because the memos provide background on the particular issues City Council is considering. They also usually contain a recommended course of action from city staff.
But there was no accompanying memo when councilors reached an agenda item at their Sept. 12 meeting to rename the city’s Gosnold/Sunset Park at 1201 Gosnold Avenue.
Mayor Kirk Rivers had good reason for having city staff skip including the memo: the person for whom the park was being renamed would have seen it.
It didn’t take long to figure out that City Council was set to honor one of its own. Once the words football, Elizabeth City State University, and the National Football League were mentioned it was apparent Rivers was proposing to rename the park in honor of Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton.
On Monday night, City Council, after a required public hearing, unanimously approved renaming the park Sunset at Johnnie B. Walton Park. The park is in the Fourth Ward.
“I did not send information out because I did not want Councilman Walton to know,” Rivers said at the Sept. 12 meeting.
Walton said he was humbled by the gesture. He said he played in the park as a kid and watched his sons and grandchildren play there.
“I never thought something like that would happen,” Walton said. “It’s right down the street from me and the park is something special to me.”
Walton first played football at P.W. Moore High School before becoming a star quarterback at ECSU.
After graduating in 1969, Walton started his professional playing career with the Los Angeles Rams, where he became the first Black quarterback from North Carolina to play in the NFL.
The pinnacle of Walton’s professional career came in 1976 when he was a quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles. Over four seasons with the Eagles, Walton played quarterback in 15 games, including eight in 1979 as the backup to starter Ron Jaworski.
“(Walton) put this city on the map as a quarterback drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles,” Rivers said.
Walton later played in the Continental Football League and the United States Football League before retiring from the sport.
Rivers also noted that after Walton’s playing career ended, the city native returned to coach football at ECSU and later became a school teacher.
“To have a person play professional football and then return back to the city of Elizabeth City, we have to let our young people know that greatness comes out of Elizabeth City,” Rivers said. “I believe in giving people their flowers while they are here to receive them.’’
The Sunset at Johnnie B. Walton Park is actually the third city park named for a city councilor. Anita Hummer Park for Children, located in the 800 block of Elizabeth Street, is named for Hummer, a former Second Ward councilwoman. Pete Hooker Park, located at the corner of Baxter and Chalk streets, is named for the late W.L. “Pete” Hooker, a former Second Ward councilman.
The city is planning a dedication ceremony renaming the park in Walton’s honor on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.