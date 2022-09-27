Walton park

Fourth Ward City Councilor Johnnie Walton stands beside the current sign at Gosnold/Sunset Park at 1201 Gosnold Ave., Elizabeth City, Tuesday. City Council voted Monday to rename the park Sunset at Johnnie B. Walton Park in honor of the councilman. A formal ceremony naming the park for Walton is planned for Oct. 29.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

It’s unusual when City Council isn’t provided a memo describing an agenda item at one if its meetings.

That’s because the memos provide background on the particular issues City Council is considering. They also usually contain a recommended course of action from city staff.