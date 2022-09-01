U.S. Coast Guardsman Louis Etheridge Jr. is shown as a senior enlisted man later in his career. Etheridge, an Edenton native, earned the Bronze Star for his role destroying a German submarine during a sea battle on the Atlantic Ocean during World War II. His medal was first military medal bestowed on an African American Coast Guardsman for combat heroism.
The U.S. Coast Guard has dedicated a building at Base Elizabeth City to Louis C. Etheridge Jr., an Edenton native and the first African American Coast Guard member to be awarded a military medal — the Bronze Star — for actions in combat.
Coast Guard officials and distinguished area guests gathered early last month to celebrate the naming of the base galley in Etheridge’s honor. The Etheridge Dining Facility was dedicated the morning of Aug. 4 before the start of the base’s Coast Guard Day anniversary celebration. The galley did not have a name previous to the ceremony, said Cmdr. Dave McLoughlin, the executive officer at Base Elizabeth City.
Etheridge was born in Edenton in 1916 and enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1935, according to his official Coast Guard biography. While serving as a steward aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell in February 1943, Chief Petty Officer Etheridge was in charge of a gun crew that over a course of three days helped the Campbell fight off several German submarines in the North Atlantic. The Campbell and another Coast Guard vessel were conducting a convoy escort from Ireland to the United States.
In one encounter, German U-boat 606 surfaced nearby for an attack. The Campbell’s commanding officer, Cmdr. James Hirshfield, ordered the bridge to steer toward the German boat and ram it, according to the Coast Guard. The cutter also managed to sink two depth charges, which damaged the enemy vessel.
Next, Etheridge and his gun crew fired 32 shells at U-606’s deck and conning tower, promptly removing the submarine from the fight. The crew’s 3-inch gun was stationed near the Campbell’s stern.
Meanwhile, the Campbell was taking on water after having suffered a breach during its collision with the U-boat, according to the Coast Guard. The Campbell eventually lost engine power and went dead in the water. The crew did manage to rescue a handful of German submariners.
“With the cutter damaged after the engagement, the cutter’s commanding officer ordered all non-essential personnel to be transferred to another vessel,” said McLoughlin. “Chief Etheridge remained with a skeleton crew to help keep the cutter afloat until it could be towed to Newfoundland for repairs.”
Etheridge was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor device for his actions during the Campbell’s three-day tangle with German submarines, McLoughlin said. Etheridge retired from the Coast Guard in 1959, according to his biography.
The idea to name the Base galley in Etheridge’s honor arose after Coast Guard Atlantic Area Historian William Thiesen informed the base that Etheridge was a hometown hero, McLoughlin said.
“It seemed most fitting to name our dining facility after this local hero, as he himself served as a steward in the Coast Guard,” he said.
Thiesen, who wrote Etheridge’s biography, was among the many guests attending the ceremony. Also attending were Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath, the Coast Guard’s District 5 commander; Capt. Greg Magee, deputy director of Operational Logistics; and Deputy Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Master Chief Charlie Salls.
Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings and Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers also attended the event.