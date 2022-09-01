The U.S. Coast Guard has dedicated a building at Base Elizabeth City to Louis C. Etheridge Jr., an Edenton native and the first African American Coast Guard member to be awarded a military medal — the Bronze Star — for actions in combat.

Coast Guard officials and distinguished area guests gathered early last month to celebrate the naming of the base galley in Etheridge’s honor. The Etheridge Dining Facility was dedicated the morning of Aug. 4 before the start of the base’s Coast Guard Day anniversary celebration. The galley did not have a name previous to the ceremony, said Cmdr. Dave McLoughlin, the executive officer at Base Elizabeth City.