A vibrant portrait of Andrew Brown Jr. now overshadows the mud on an outside wall of Brown’s home on Perry Street.
Local artist Ulysses Edwards painted a large portrait of Brown on the northwest-facing wall of Brown’s home at 421 Perry Street on Thursday.
Using several colors of spray paint, stencils and a ladder, Edwards spent the evening completing the mural. He began by pencil-sketching a photo of Brown over the weathered white painted that covers the brick home.
“I thought it would be a good idea to paint a memorial on his house,” Edwards said, while standing on the ladder.
Edwards explained that he was inspired to paint the mural after the owner of the house, who he knows, contacted him. He said the homeowner asked if there was something artistic Edwards could do to honor Brown’s memory.
Brown, 42, was fatally shot by Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies who were trying to serve a search warrant at his home the morning of Wednesday, April 21. Brown was shot several times as he was trying to get away in his vehicle, attorneys for his family have said. The mud on the wall was thrown up by the tires of Brown’s vehicle as he was driving across his lawn to get away.
The shooting has resulted in several days of protests, media attention and visits from state and national civil rights figures and religious leaders.
Edwards, who is a graduate of Elizabeth City State University and a local business owner, said he hopes the mural will remind people of the significance of Brown’s shooting occurring in a small town.
“It brings to light this can happen anywhere,” Edwards said.
Edwards began working on the portrait at around 5 p.m. and he was aware of the city-imposed curfew of 8 p.m. He hoped police would allow him to continue working on the mural, even if it took him beyond 8 p.m. to complete it.
“If they let me stay out beyond the curfew, I will,” he said.
Edwards, who is known by his business name Jimmy Bones, is a 1998 graduate of Northeastern High School and a 2003 art graduate from ECSU. He is a tattoo artist with two studios, including Ink Addiktz Tattoos in Elizabeth City, and another studio in Newport News, Virginia.