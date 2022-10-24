Local Suffragist

Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon (second from left) and ECSU history professor Melissa Stuckey (far right) are joined by ECSU history students as they unveil the historical marker commemorating suffragist and educator Annie E. Jones Saturday morning at the intersection of South Road and Speed streets.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

Early 20th century educator and voting rights activist Annie E. Jones was honored Saturday with the unveiling of an historical marker on South Road Street.

The marker honoring Jones is one of only three sites in North Carolina on the National Votes for Women Trail — which is funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and includes about 250 markers across the nation commemorating leaders in the movement to secure the right of women to vote, explained Elizabeth City State University history professor Melissa Stuckey in remarks at a dedication ceremony.