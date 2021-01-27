A five-block area that includes Elizabeth City’s last remaining concentration of waterfront industrial buildings could become the city’s seventh National Historic District.
City Council was briefed Monday night on a proposal to designate a 9.3-acre area near the west bank of the Pasquotank River as the Elizabeth City Industrial Historic District. The area was a commercial hub beginning in 1793, the same year the city was first incorporated as Redding.
The proposed district is bounded by the Northside Historic District, Mid-Atlantic Christian University, East Elizabeth Street and the river.
Nomination for national recognition of the area was initiated back in 2019 by Jennette Brothers and the Sanders Company. Jennette Brothers, a food distributor, owns several buildings in the proposed district while Sanders Company also operates in the area. Both hired hmwPreservation of Durham to complete the nomination process, which included a survey of the area.
Nominations to the National Register for properties in North Carolina require a full architectural survey of the proposed historic district using photographs and database records at the N.C. State Historic Preservation Office.
“The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s official list of buildings, structures, objects, sites, and districts worthy of preservation for their significance in American history, architecture, archaeology, and culture.,” said city Community Development Planner Kellen Long.
The city has no say in whether the proposed district is approved or rejected but can provide comment on the proposal. Citizen input on the proposal will be gathered at a public hearing on Feb. 8.
The nomination will be presented to the North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee on Feb. 11 and it will send its recommendation to the U.S. National Park Service for a final review.
There are possible economic benefits to the city for having the area placed on the National Register. An owner of a property listed on the National Register is eligible for historic grants and tax credits that are designed to help lower the cost of rehabilitating historic structures. It does so by providing developers a tax credit on income-producing properties.
But owners that don’t seek historic tax credits or grants do not have to follow federal preservation standards for work on their property if the area is placed on the National Register.
“I want to emphasize that being included in a National Historic District does not place any obligation or restrictions on a private property owner using private resources to maintain or alter a property,” Long told City Council. “It only puts restrictions on property owners if they are seeking state or federal assistance from the National Register or the state preservation office.”
Interim Community Development Director Deborah Malenfant said that a majority of renovations and restorations of older buildings cost “a lot of money” and that historic tax credits can offset a big portion of those costs.
Projects like the completed Weatherly Lofts apartments and the current construction of Seven Sounds Brewery in the former Hurdle Hardware building downtown probably would not have occurred without historic tax credits, Malenfant said.
The federal historic tax credit for qualified rehabilitation expenses for income-producing properties is 20 percent. The state historic tax credit is 15 percent for the first $10 million and 10 percent for the next $10 million. There are no state tax credits for expenditures above $20 million.
“From an investor’s standpoint, it is attractive,” Malenfant said. “It offsets the costs of making improvements to the buildings.”
If the nomination for the district is approved, the city will still be able to regulate what types of businesses are allowed in the area, City Attorney Bill Morgan advised city councilors.
“This would not stop at all the city’s procedures for approving zoning, site plans and those kinds of things,” Morgan said. “Any changes to buildings would require city inspections and approvals.’’
The oldest of the 12 structures in the proposed industrial district is the old Elizabeth City Iron Works and Supply Company building that was built in 1896 and is now occupied by the Sanders Company. All the primary buildings in the district were built by 1958.
“The district is entirely industrial and in total there are nine primary buildings, one site, two secondary buildings, which are just smaller garages,” said Heather Slane of hmwPreservation.
The other six National Historic Districts in the city Include:
• Elizabeth City National Historic District: Primarily located within the downtown Central Business District and surrounding residential sections, the district includes portions of West Main and Selden streets. Survey and dates of significance of the district are currently being updated.
• Expansion to Elizabeth City National Historic District: An enlargement of the West Main Street portion of the existing Elizabeth City National Historic District. It added residential areas to the north, south, and west of the original district.
• Elizabeth City State Teachers College Historic District: Located on the Elizabeth City State University campus, the district encompasses six contributing buildings and one site originally built for the State Colored Normal School at Elizabeth City.
• Shepard Street-South Road Street Historic District: Located south of Ehringhaus Street, it predominantly encompasses residential properties along South Road and Shepard streets, and Herrington Road. It also includes many historic African-American owned businesses.
• Riverside Historic District: A predominantly residential area of Riverside Avenue along Agawam and Raleigh streets.
• Northside Historic District: Predominantly a residential area located north of Elizabeth Street, the district covers properties on North Road, Burgess, Cypress, Pearl, First, Walnut, Etheridge, Greenleaf streets and Martin Luther King Drive, and totals 298 structures.