The courtroom in the historic Perquimans County Courthouse is now officially known as the James Carlton Cole Courtroom.
Perquimans Commissioner Fondella Leigh announced the courtroom’s naming for Cole, better known as J.C., during a reception for Cole at Museum of the Albemarle on Saturday.
Cole, who is retiring from the 1st Judicial District bench on Wednesday, was also presented the N.C. Friend of the Court Award by retired Court of Appeals Judge Linda McGee during Saturday’s event. The award has been presented only 61 times by the N.C. Supreme Court in recognition of outstanding service to the state’s judicial branch or for having a positive impact on the state’s courts.
In her presentation of the award to Cole, McGee noted how full the room was and recalled there was a similar crowd on hand when Cole was sworn in as a Superior Court judge in 2009.
“It was clear that Judge Cole was admired and respected by people from near and far,” McGee said.
Cole, who was re-elected in 2018 to an eight-year term, is retiring now because he’s reached 72, the mandatory retirement age for judges in the state.
First elected to the District Court bench in 1994, Cole was appointed to the Superior Court bench in 2009 by then Gov. Beverly Perdue. He won election in 2010 and again in 2018.
Gov. Roy Cooper will appoint Cole’s successor.
In a recent interview, Cole said he’s thinking about doing some work in mediation, arbitration and dispute resolution after taking a little time off. And after 90 days from his retirement day he will be eligible to be called back for emergency duty as a judge, he explained.
Cole said he plans to do some emergency work if asked. He said it’s likely to be needed because of the current backlog in cases that mounted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cole said he will miss serving as a judge.
“This past July was 26 years for me,” he said. “I enjoyed working, handling cases, trying to make a difference in the system,” Cole said. “I’m sure I’ll miss it.”
District Court Judge Eula Reid in a speech at Saturday’s reception described Cole as someone sent by God to do good.
Reid said Cole has mentored and encouraged her. He demands from those he mentors excellence, dedication and hard work, she said.
Cole knows the law and also is very compassionate, Reid said. He commands respect from everyone and treats everyone with respect, she said.
District Court Judge Meader Harriss said during an interview at Saturday’s reception he met Cole in 2005 when Cole was a District Court judge and he was just beginning his law practice. Harriss said his practice focused on juvenile delinquency work and he frequently was in Cole’s courtroom.
Harriss said he hopes to be able to make as much of a difference in the lives of people as Cole has.
“As a public servant we all want to make a difference in the world,” Harriss said. “And Judge Cole did it one child at a time.”
Denauvo Robinson, retired executive director of the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families and a former Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education member, also attended Saturday’s reception honoring Cole. He said many of the young men in the Alliance’s fatherhood program were involved in court, and often Cole would refer them to the program.
“I appreciated his drive to help young men find out who they really were and reach their full potential,” Robinson said. “He is just an amazing person.”
Robinson added that he wishes more judges would demonstrate the interest in young people that Cole has shown.
Chowan County Sheriff Edward Basnight also attended Saturday’s reception. He said “fairness” and “compassion” are the first words that come to mind when he thinks about Cole. He said he appreciated the judge’s compassion and love for youth.
After sentencing a child Cole would always hug them and tell them that he loved them, Basnight said.
“He was firm but he was fair,” Basnight said. “He wouldn’t let them get away with anything but he also told them that it wasn’t the end of the world. I think that meant a lot to the parents.”
Sgt. Eddie Graham of the Elizabeth City Police Department said Cole was fair and highly respected by everyone who had any dealings with him.
“I appreciated his patience in dealing with people and trying to find out the root of the problem,” Graham said.