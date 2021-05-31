Memorial Day is always special for city resident Stephanie Blanchard but Monday’s local Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Day observance had extra significance for the 20-year U.S. Army veteran.
Blanchard read parts of letters her grandfather, William Eugene Blanchard, wrote to his family in the months before he was killed at Pearl Harbor during the VFW's annual observance honoring those members of the military who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
About 100 local residents attended the observance, one of several Memorial Day events held across the region to honor the nation's fallen.
Blanchard was standing just a few feet from where her grandfather will finally be laid to rest next week, almost 80 years after he was killed aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma along with 428 other sailors during the Japanese sneak attack on Dec. 7, 1941.
William Blanchard’s family always knew he died aboard the Oklahoma but his remains were only positively identified earlier this year. Blanchard will be buried at New Hollywood Cemetery on Monday, with his final resting place being near William Clarence Jackson, who also died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“Because I served my county, Memorial Day is extremely important anyway,” Stephanie Blanchard said. “But this does have more of a stronger meaning because I know how my grandfather perished. It wasn’t good, but he did what every service member should do: prepare to sacrifice themselves for their country, for everyone.”
The Oklahoma, a Nevada-class battleship, was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the morning of the Japanese sneak attack on U.S. naval forces. The first of several aircraft-delivered torpedoes struck the Oklahoma amidship at 7:56 a.m., eventually sinking it.
The U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA, started working in 2010 to identify the remains of 429 sailors who had died while serving aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941.
The agency contacted Stephanie Blanchard’s father, Bill, and a first cousin who lives in Georgia to request DNA samples to assist in the identification process. The family received written updates from DPAA every so often and they were contacted in February that a positive identification had been made.
Funeral services with military honors for Blanchard will be held Monday at 1:56 p.m. in the Sam A. Twiford Veteran Park at 405 E. Church Street before the burial service at the cemetery.
“We are going to honor him because he has not been able to be honored,” Blanchard said. “We plan to finally lay him to rest here. This is not necessarily where he is from but my parents are here now. It will be wonderful to have my grandfather here with us finally after all this time.’’
Blanchard said the letters her grandfather sent to his family from Pearl Harbor were “filled with love.” Bill Blanchard was born to his mother, Laura Ann Blanchard, in June 1941.
The family has 15 letters written in October and November of 1941 from Blanchard to his wife and son. At the time, Blanchard was about six months from being discharged from the Navy.
“Gene’s letter dated 10 October 1941 reads, ‘My dearest darling, how are you and our little angel getting along?” Stephanie Blanchard said. “The next time your daddy comes home, you won’t have to read about him having to leave again. Won’t that be wonderful, mommy. The next time I get home, I will be home to stay.”
Monday's Memorial Day observance included a symbolic Fallen Soldier Battle Cross ceremony. The ceremony is conducted on the battlefield or at the base camp of a soldier who has been killed in combat.
It is made up of the soldier's rifle stuck into the ground with helmet on top. Dog tags are placed on the rifle and the boots of the dead soldier are placed next to the rifle.
The purpose is to show honor and respect for the dead at the battle site, said local VFW official Daniel Serik.
“The Battle Cross honors every soldier who has paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Serik said. “The remaining soldiers can present their final honors to their fallen comrade.”
Three wreaths were also placed to honor the country’s war dead.