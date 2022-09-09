The Rev. Daniel Cenci tolls the church bells at Christ Episcopal Church one of 70 times Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96. Elizabeth II was queen of the United Kingdom and British Commonwealth Realms for 70 years. “Although an independently governed province, the Episcopal Church is the American branch of the Church of England and part of the worldwide Anglican Communion,” Cenci said.
