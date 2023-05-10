The president of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities will be the commencement speaker at Mid-Atlantic Christian University on Saturday.
Dr. Shirley V. Hoogstra, who became the CCCU’s seventh president in 2014, will speak at the private Christian university’s 73rd commencement which begins at Davenport Chapel at 10 a.m.
According to a press release, MACU is one of the CCCU’s more than 185 member institutions, most of which have curricula rooted in the arts and sciences. “The mission of CCCU institutions is Christ-centered and rooted in the historic Christian faith,” the release states.
As CCCU president, Hoogstra has overseen the introduction of a variety of initiatives, including an online course-sharing consortium, insurance consortium, accreditation steering council, and doctoral education council, the release states.
“She has focused on helping make education available, accessible, and affordable to all students,” according to the release, and has been “an advocate for increasing access to education for incarcerated individuals and supporting undocumented students as they seek to complete their education.”
Hoogstra serves on the steering committee for the Washington Higher Ed Secretariat, is a leader for the Evangelical Immigration Table, and serves on the boards of the American Council, the National Association of Evangelicals, and Trinity Forum.
Prior to taking her role with the CCCU, Hoogstra served as vice president for student life at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Prior to that, she spent a decade practicing law for a law firm in New Haven, Connecticut.
Hoogstra earned a bachelor’s degree in education at Calvin University, and her law degree with honors from the University of Connecticut School of Law.