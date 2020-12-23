Jerry Newell and his staff at Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services have been dug in against COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.
Perhaps no one in the two counties has had more interaction with COVID-19 patients than Newell and his group of frontline workers.
On Tuesday, Newell, who is the local EMS director, became Albemarle Regional Health Services’ first patient in Pasquotank County to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
“That’s alright,” said Newell, after learning he was the first. “I’m honored to have it.”
Newell and 13 of his staff received their vaccinations aboard ARHS’ mobile laboratory in the agency’s parking lot off Roanoke Avenue, Tuesday. Administering the vaccinations was Amy Rosenburger, ARHS nursing supervisor for Pasquotank.
The vaccine was produced by the pharmaceutical firm Moderna, and according to reports is 95% effective and administered in two doses. People receiving the Moderna vaccine must return 28 days after receiving their first dose for a second one.
After receiving his first shot, Newell was reminded to return in 28 days and presented a card identifying him as having received the vaccine.
“The thing is, you don’t know what’s to come,” Newell said, displaying the card. “You need a vaccination card.”
Newell was referring to the future of COVID-19 and for people who have received the vaccination and those who haven’t. Will not having a card prevent someone from entering a building? he pondered aloud.
Newell said about 41% of his crew turned out Tuesday to receive their COVID-19 vaccination. He said the remaining workers are taking a wait-and-see approach to receiving their shots.
Nevertheless, Tuesday’s vaccinations were a step in the right direction for stomping out the novel coronavirus, the virus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, he said.
“It builds hope for the future that we’ll be able to get out of these masks,” Newell said, referring to the face coverings mandated by the governor as a way to stop the virus’ spread.
Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s effort to create vaccines, is critical to ending the pandemic, as vaccinations are “the only way past” the virus, Newell said.
Newell said he compares the COVID-19 vaccine to the early 1950s discovery of a polio vaccine in his parents’ lifetime.
Newell said he understands that educating the community about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines is critical.
“That’s going to be an important part of this,” he said.
Also receiving a vaccination Tuesday was paramedic Laura Cutler. She said the shot didn’t hurt a bit.
“Hopefully it will give us some good protection,” Cutler said.
Despite getting the vaccine, Cutler is not taking any chances. She said she will continue to be vigilant against COVID-19.
“I’m still going to be very careful,” she said. “Knock on wood. I’ve been lucky so far.”
Amy Underhill, public information officer for ARHS, said she was unsure how many doses of the Moderna vaccine the health department had on hand to administer. Supplies of the vaccine are received on a limited basis but more will be administered as ARHS receives them, Underhill said. Health care workers at greatest risk of exposure to the virus and nursing home residents and staff have priority on the first phase of vaccinations.
Battle Betts, the ARHS director, said the vaccine represents a key milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
“We have truly reached a turning point in this pandemic response,” he said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “Vaccines have saved countless lives and are a primary public health strategy for disease prevention. I am extremely thankful for the efforts of our public and private partners and this vaccine that is proving to be well over 90% effective. It’s time to roll up our sleeves so we can turn the tide on this pandemic.”
According to ARHS, the second phase, or Phase 1b for vaccine distribution, includes adults with two or more chronic conditions that put them at risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19. Others who fall under the phase include essential workers, such as police, teachers, health care workers, prison workers and inmates.
Phase 2 includes additional frontline workers, adults 65 or older and adults under 65 with at least one chronic health condition.
Phase 3 includes college and university students, and students (when a vaccine has been approved for children) in grades kindergarten through twelve.
Phase 4 is reserved for people who want a vaccination.
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, just one person was listed as having received the vaccination in Pasquotank County. Underhill said she did not know who that first person was, as several agencies use that site to report vaccinations. Also participating in the vaccination program are Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, CVS and Walgreens.
Residents can track the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered at the state’s Department of Health and Human Services website at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/vaccinations.