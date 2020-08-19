Albemarle Hopeline is offering donors the chance to double their investment in the agency’s mission to care for victims of domestic and sexual violence.
The Anonymous Trust has issued Albemarle Hopeline a “challenge grant” to raise $25,000 in new or increased donations by Nov. 1.
If the goal is met, the Anonymous Trust will donate a matching grant of $25,000. As of Tuesday, Albemarle Hopeline already had raised about $12,000. The agency is seeking the community’s help in raising the remaining amount.
“Under normal circumstances, Albemarle Hopeline fund-raises every single day through Hopeline’s Clothesline Thrift Store,” said Courtney Cottrell, the agency’s executive director. “Like most other businesses, Clothesline had to close for several months due to the stay-at-home orders. Hopeline also had several key fundraising events scheduled in March and April that had to be canceled.
“This challenge grant is a great opportunity for us to recover some of those lost revenues so that we can continue to provide services to victims in need.”
According to Albemarle Hopeline, the money raised will be used to provide emergency shelter for domestic violence victims who are not safe in their homes. The money also will be spent on counseling, victim advocacy, financial rehabilitation services and other support services.
“We’ve seen an increased demand for our services over the past months. It is so hard to know what the next few months will look like,” Cottrell said. “Funds raised through this campaign will also provide critical PPE to our staff and provide stability in the face of any potential future loss in revenue.”
Albemarle Hopeline is a private, nonprofit that has served victims of domestic and sexual violence throughout northeastern North Carolina for nearly 40 years in the following counties: Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates Pasquotank and Perquimans.
The agency continues to provide shelter, crisis intervention and support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents can mail their donations to the matching grant to Albemarle Hopeline, P.O. Box 2064, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. Or make the contribution online at albemarlehopeline.org.