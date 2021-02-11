Albemarle Hopeline has $50,000 more to help area victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, thanks to successfully completing its “2020 Challenge” in December.
According to a press release, Hopeline received an opportunity last spring through the Anonymous Trust to receive a $25,0000 matching grant. To receive the grant, Hopeline had to raise $25,000 in new or increased giving.
To take advantage of the opportunity, Hopeline’s Board of Directors launched a “2020 Challenge” fundraising campaign, encouraging residents of the six counties Hopeline serves to make a donation to the organization.
Through contributions from individuals, businesses, churches and civic organizations, Hopeline reached its $25,000 goal before Christmas, and Hopeline received the matching $25,000 from the Anonymous Trust in January.
Hopeline Executive Director Courtney Cottrell said the agency was “blown away” by the community response to the campaign.
“We are so thankful to have the support of our community during such a difficult time,” she said, referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We will put these funds to great use helping victims of domestic and sexual violence.”
According to Cottrell, the agency has seen increased demand for its services over the past few months.
“Not only are we hearing from more victims and survivors that need help, but their needs at this time are more complex due to the pandemic,” she said. “Many families entering our shelter need to stay for longer periods of time due to limited employment, childcare, and housing options.”
Hopeline Board President Sue Scurria also thanked community residents for their support. Hopeline’s overall donations during the campaign increased by almost 50 percent over the same period in 2019, and nearly half of the funds raised came from new donors who had not previously given to the organization.
“The community response was so meaningful,” Scurria said. “Many of our regular donors also chose to contribute additional gifts in 2020 to help us achieve this goal. The staff and the board at Hopeline are truly grateful for the community response to this fundraising challenge.”
Albemarle Hopeline, Inc., provides both direct and preventive services to victims of family violence, sexual assault and teen dating violence in Pasquotank, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Perquimans and Gates counties.
For more information, contact Cottrell at 252-338-5338 or ccottrell@albemarlehopeline.org.