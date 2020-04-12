Amid the challenges posed by the coronavirus health crisis, Albemarle Hopeline is still helping those who are dealing with domestic violence.
Courtney Cottrell, executive director of Albemarle Hopeline, said the agency has actually seen a decrease recently in the number of calls for help — but she expects that to change as the crisis persists.
“We’re seeing a pattern right now which is not a lot different from what we have seen before in natural disasters,” Cottrell said.
That basic pattern is “a decrease followed by an increase if not an influx,” she said.
Across the state right now most domestic violence nonprofits are at one extreme or another, either receiving fewer calls than usual or watching the phone ring off the hook, Cottrell said. Albemarle Hopeline is among those seeing a decrease.
“But I definitely expect the number of calls to increase,” Cottrell said.
Albemarle Hopeline serves survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Gates, Camden, Currituck and Chowan counties.
Cottrell said that as the crisis continues and people see their personal resources depleted, there likely will be an increase in the number of people contacting Albemarle Hopeline for help with shelter because they lack the resources to arrange their own relocation to flee an abusive partner.
And if people need shelter the service is still available, she said.
“Our emergency shelter is still operational,” Cottrell said. She noted that Albemarle Hopeline is very fortunate to have a shelter where all bedrooms and bathrooms are private, which makes it easier to maintain social distancing.
Some people may be in a situation where their abuser is home with them all the time and monitoring all their telephone use and online activity, which can make reporting abuse even more difficult.
“I hope that anybody that needs help is in a situation that they can still reach out for it,” Cottrell said.
The Albemarle Hopeline is still staffing its hotline 24 hours a day. The number is (252) 338-3011.
“Our agency does not have have any chat or text capability, but the national hotline does,” Cottrell said.
The national domestic violence hotline can be reached at thehotline.org, or by texting “loveis” to 22522. The national hotline can refer people to Albemarle Hopeline, Cottrell said.
If people need emotional support, information or other kinds of services that Hopeline offers they can still call or go online and contact the agency,
“We’re here for all of these things during this time,” Cottrell said.
She said one of her main concerns is that people who need services may not be reaching out for help because they might have heard incomplete information.
For instance, people might have heard that courts are closed but not realized that emergency matters such as domestic violence protective orders are still going forward, she said.
People may have heard that they can no longer walk into the sheriff’s office, Cottrell said, but she wants people to know that law enforcement officers are still answering 911 calls and someone who is being abused can certainly call 911 for emergency help.
Even in more normal times, rural areas such as this one face special challenges with things such as transportation and access to technology. Some survivors may not have access to Internet or telephone, Cottrell said.
While people are being told to stay at home right now, “home is not a safe place for everyone,” Cottrell said. Social isolation can mean people are cut off from their family and support system, she said.
In addition, children are no longer seeing their teachers, and often teachers are the people children will turn to in order to report abuse, she said.