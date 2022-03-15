HERTFORD — An Elizabeth City city councilor was arrested in Hertford earlier this month on charges that included assault on a government officer.
Darius Horton, who represents the city's 4th Ward, was also charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer, according to an arrest report.
Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said Tuesday Horton was arrested following an incident at Horton's Funeral Home and Cremations on March 7. Horton's Funeral and Cremations is a funeral home business in Hertford owned by the city councilor.
According to White, the county's 911 Center received a 911 "hang-up call" around midnight "in the area of 509 Dobbs Street in reference to a disturbance." 509 Dobbs Street is the address listed for Horton's Funeral and Cremations.
When Perquimans deputies responded, White said they encountered Horton and a sequence of events ensued that resulted in Horton's arrest. He declined to comment on the encounter or describe what happened. He also declined to describe the nature of the original call that sent deputies to Horton's funeral home.
"When it goes to court, it (what happened) will come out," White said.
Horton's case is on the Perquimans District Court docket for Wednesday.
After his arrest, Horton was taken to the Perquimans Sheriff's Office where a magistrate set a $5,000 secured bond. Horton was released after a bail bondsman posted his bail, White said.
Reached Tuesday afternoon, Horton acknowledged the arrest but said it did not happen at the funeral home. He said he was arrested on the lawn of the funeral home.
Horton also said the 911 call did not originate at the funeral home "but from the vicinity" of the business, noting that he "owns some apartments back there."
He declined to discuss his arrest on Tuesday, saying he might make a statement once the charges are heard in court.
“With the court case scheduled for tomorrow, I will make a public statement after the case is over and announce my next course of action,” Horton said. “While I wish to be more detailed about this situation, at the advice of my team of attorneys, this will be my only comment at this time.”
Horton, who is currently in his fourth two-year term, did not file for re-election for the May 17 city election.