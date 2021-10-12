A week after one city councilor resigned his seat, a second has announced he won't seek re-election in the spring.
Fourth Ward City Councilman Darius Horton said during Monday’s City Council meeting that he will not seek re-election. Horton was first elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2015, 2017 and 2019.
“I’m thankful for the ability to be able to serve as a Fourth Ward councilman,” Horton said. “I’m thankful for those that have supported me and those that have brought their issues and concerns to me. I thank God for the constituents that have supported me through the years."
Horton's announcement follows the resignation of Second Ward Councilor Gabriel Adkins, who resigned his seat Oct. 4, citing what he called a backlash against his funeral home and catering businesses following his criticism of Pasquotank County officials in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting by three Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies on April 24.
Horton's and Adkins' decisions also came either after or amid City Council's decision to fire former City Manager Montre Freeman on Sept. 30. Neither Horton nor Adkins attended the council meeting where council voted 4-2 to fire Freeman.
Horton's announcement is almost certainly expected to open up the field for other candidates to seek his 4th Ward seat. Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton is council's other 4th Ward representative.
Emma Tate, director of elections for Pasquotank County, said last week that the filing period for both the City Council election and Pasquotank Board of Commissioner election will be from Dec. 6-17.
The city election, normally held in October in odd-numbered years, was postponed this year until March 2022 because of the delay in getting U.S. Census data to local officials. City officials need the Census data to redraw city wards so each has a roughly equivalent number of residents.