The board that formerly oversaw Albemarle Hospital has donated its remaining funds to support programs benefiting College of The Albemarle students preparing for careers in health care.
In a brief ceremony Tuesday morning by the archway on the COA campus in Elizabeth City, COA President Jack Bagwell and Albemarle Hospital Authority Chairwoman Mary Ann Keyes signed a memorandum of understanding transferring the $427,000 in remaining authority funds to COA.
Under the agreement, COA is to use the money for “educational and clinical activities, including simulation,” in its health sciences and wellness programs.
Robin Harris, dean of health sciences and wellness programs at COA, said the funding will help the college develop excellent simulation experiences for students enrolled in the health sciences.
“It’s a great day,” Harris said of the authority’s donation.
The funding can be used to meet design, layout and equipment needs to make the simulation center “a really true-to-life space,” Harris said.
Harris explained that the college already has converted some old lab space in the Owens Building into simulation space and has retrofitted the space for simulations.
But as health sciences programs have grown the college has outgrown the existing space, she said.
“This space will be designed to create all kinds of learning opportunities based on the needs of our workforce,” Harris said.
The simulation center will be able to replicate “real-world” facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes, and doctor’s offices, she said.
“That’s a huge need for us right now,” Harris said.
Harris said some of the money can be used for specialized equipment that is needed for particular programs — for example, pediatric mannequins and specialized mannequins needed for obstetrics simulations.
Bagwell said the authority’s donation shows the value the community puts on growing the college’s health sciences programs.
The college is exploring options for expanding the health sciences simulation space, he said.
“We don’t have a timetable as such,” Bagwell said.
But the college would like to move forward as soon as the best option is identified and sufficient funding is available, he said.
“Sooner rather than later is when we’d like to get it done,” Bagwell said.
According to county officials, the $427,000 being donated to COA is the remainder of the hospital authority’s operating funds. The authority became defunct after the county leased Albemarle Hospital to Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare several years ago. Sentara rebranded the hospital as Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Pasquotank Commissioner Lloyd Griffin, a hospital authority member, said he is pleased to see the money being put to good use.
“This virtual health sciences lab will be able to train healthcare clinicians for years to come, benefiting all of northeastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia,” Griffin said. “This lab not only will be a learning lab; it will also provide opportunities for continuing education as new technologies and healthcare evolve in the future.”