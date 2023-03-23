Sentara construction

Construction of Sentara’s new hospital on what will be the Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus is underway at the corner of Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road in Elizabeth City. Meanwhile, construction on Sentara’s new medical office building on the campus is in its final stages, SAMC President Phil Jackson said this week.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center President Dr. Phil Jackson told county commissioners Monday night that construction work on a new medical office building that will be part of the Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus in the city is in its final stages.

The medical office building is part of 135-acre campus at the corner of Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road that will also include a new 235,000-square-foot 88-bed hospital. Construction is well underway on the new hospital which is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025.