...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River, and Pamlico,
Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Construction of Sentara’s new hospital on what will be the Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus is underway at the corner of Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road in Elizabeth City. Meanwhile, construction on Sentara’s new medical office building on the campus is in its final stages, SAMC President Phil Jackson said this week.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center President Dr. Phil Jackson told county commissioners Monday night that construction work on a new medical office building that will be part of the Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus in the city is in its final stages.
The medical office building is part of 135-acre campus at the corner of Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road that will also include a new 235,000-square-foot 88-bed hospital. Construction is well underway on the new hospital which is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025.
In his annual report to county leaders, Jackson said the 83,000-square-foot medical building will open later this spring or in early summer. Sentara is spending around $250 million on the new hospital and medical office building.
“We have been delayed a little bit because of electrical-switch gear supply-chain concerns,” Jackson said of the medical office building project. “Originally, we were going to have that at the end of the (last) year, so it has been pushed back a little bit. They are now in the final stages of getting it ready.”
Dr. Sidney Sutton’s family medical practice, the Cancer Center, and the radiation oncology unit and cardiac rehab unit will be the first three units to occupy the new medical office building when it is completed. Central testing, women’s imagining and Sentara’s digital hub are scheduled to move into the medical office building this fall.
SAMC’s other units, including surgery, the emergency department, pediatrics and obstetrics and gynecology, among others, will move when the new hospital is completed.
The new hospital will replace the current SAMC on North Road Street. SAMC — formerly known as Albemarle Hospital — opened in 1961 and is owned by the county but leased to Sentara. The county is exploring possibly selling the North Road Street property to a developer once the hospital moves.
“There is actually work going on over there right now,” Jackson said of the hospital site. “We say winter 2024 (for the completion date) but it could be January 2025. But it is in that timeframe.”
The new health campus will have two entrances and exits, one on Thunder Road and the other on Halstead Boulevard Extended down from Thunder Road. There will be a stoplight at the intersection of Thunder Road and Halstead Boulevard Extended.
Jackson said Sentara wanted a third entrance and exit on Halstead Boulevard Extended that would be used for delivery trucks but that request was denied by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Jackson told commissioners that SAMC added eight new providers last year and it hired 163 new external applicants. He noted that SAMC’s turnover rate is 13.6%, well below the 26% national average.
“It’s important that we are providing access to care here,” Jackson said of the eight new providers. “We have new nurse practitioners, a new orthopedic surgeon. These are all new this year to continue that we have access to care here locally. We have done a lot to increase pay for our staff.”
Jackson also said that SAMC recently instituted a visitor badging system and that staff have received specialized training in verbal escalation, safe physical management and passive holding methods for “aggressive, assaultive and challenging behaviors.” SAMC has also established designated safe rooms in the event of an active shooter incident.
“We place a lot of emphasis on the safety of our staff and for our visitors,” Jackson said. “We want our staff to be trained so they can provide care when we have patients who may be aggressive so we can de-escalate that. If we have an active shooter situation everybody has a designated spot where they can go.’’
Jackson said that SAMC on average has two to three COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
“It (COVID) isn’t gone but at one time we had 30 or more at one time,” Jackson said. “We have come a long way with that.”
Sentara also gave out $1.2 million in grant funding to nonprofits and other organizations in northeastern North Carolina last year, Jackson said.
Monday’s board meeting was Jackson’s last. He plans to retire at the end of the month. Dr. Sherwin Stewart has been named the interim SAMC president and he started working with Jackson on Monday.