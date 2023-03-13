An Elizabeth City man was in critical condition at a Virginia hospital after police said he suffered a gunshot early Monday.
An Elizabeth City man was in critical condition at a Virginia hospital after police said he suffered a gunshot early Monday.
Jahir K. West, 22, was in critical condition at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, a spokesman for the hospital said Monday.
According to police, officers responded to a shots-fired report on Bell Street, between Greenleaf and Grady streets, at 1:09 a.m. Monday.
When officers arrived on Bell Street, they fund West lying in the roadway with a single gunshot wound to his left abdomen, police said.
West initially was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center but later transported the Norfolk hospital.
Police said West’s shooting is still an active investigation. They urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will “remain anonymous and strictly confidential,” police said.
