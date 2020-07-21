Some area residents will have two opportunities to get a free COVID-19 test the next two weeks.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City is partnering with several local organizations to offer the free coronavirus tests. The first testing session will be Wednesday at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church at 506 York St., Elizabeth City, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the second will be at the South Park Sports Complex at 110 Capital Trace, Elizabeth City, Friday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The testing is designed for persons considered “overlooked, under-tested and uninsured” and who also meet several other requirements, City Manager Rich Olson said last week.
Priority will be given to people working in high-risk jobs for transmission, people living in a group setting such as public housing and the homeless, those with high-risk to exposure, senior citizens with symptoms, people at high risk for illness and people who attended a large gathering of 20 or more people in the last 10 to 14 days.
“The initiative is intended to expand testing of persons that are identified by the Centers for Disease Control as having a higher probability of contracting the COVID-19 virus, and who may not have resources to access testing otherwise,” Olson said in his weekly memo to the mayor and City Council.
The testing on July 22 and July 31 is limited and will be on a first-come, first served basis. People wishing to get a test can choose either a drive-through option or a walk-up option. Testing lines will be cut off 15 minutes prior to the end of the event. Those in line before the cut-off will be seen as along as tests are available.
Sentara Healthcare staff will perform the nasal swab testing and results should be available within seven to 10 days. Sentara staff will call those tested and report their results.
The new opportunities for testing come as North Carolina passed a new threshold in the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the state’s number of positive cases surpassed 100,000, rising to 101,046. The number of virus-related deaths rose to 1,642.
In the eight-county region, the number of positive cases rose to 880, an increase of 66 cases since Friday, according to data from Albemarle Regional Health Services. The number of active cases also grew from 87 on Friday to 128 on Monday.
Chowan, Hertford, Currituck and Bertie counties reported the largest increases in cases over the three-day period. Chowan’s case count rose by 17 — from 44 to 61. Its number of active cases also rose from 12 to 20.
Hertford County’s case count rose by 16 to 200, making it the second county in ARHS’ region to reach 200 cases. Pasquotank had 267 cases as of Monday. Hertford’s active case count also doubled, going from 10 on Friday to 22 on Monday. Pasquotank’s active cases totaled 20.
Bertie County’s case count rose by 10 to 178, while its number of active cases rose from 13 to 21.
Statewide, more than 1.4 million people have received a test for COVID-19. A total of 357 tests for the virus were performed across ARHS’ region last week at either the health department’s clinics or its partner community clinics.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also announced Monday that 78,707 of those who’ve contracted COVID-19 have recovered from it. That’s roughly 78 percent of all cases.
In ARHS’ eight-county region, the recovery figure is even higher: 81 percent.
St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Corolla Chapel, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County South Park Sports Complex and Albemarle Regional Health Services are partnering with Sentara to conduct the upcoming testing.
For more information, contact Albemarle Regional Health Services at 252-388-9355.