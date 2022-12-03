A patient at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is accused of stealing a Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services ambulance Saturday morning and taking it on a nearly hour-long ride before stopping the vehicle and being apprehended by Virginia police.
Hampton Roads-based WTKR identified the man as Randy Spencer Jr. and said he was taken into custody by officers in Southampton, Virginia. A Pasquotank County sheriff's official confirmed Monday that Spencer is the suspect in the ambulance theft.
Pasquotank-Camden EMS Director Jerry Newell said EMS staff at Station 50 were preparing an ambulance for standby use at a motorsports event at Morgans Corner about 9:50 a.m. Saturday when a man jumped in the ambulance and drove off. Station 50 is next to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. A hospital spokeswoman confirmed Monday that Spencer was a patient at the hospital but said she could not comment further.
Spencer drove the stolen ambulance north on U.S. Highway 17. As he did so, he got on the ambulance's radio and began taunting EMS and other public safety officials.
As law enforcement pursued the ambulance northward, Newell said he was advised the ambulance reached "triple digit" speeds. After turning onto U.S. Highway 158 and heading west into Gates County, the ambulance then turned northward, apparently onto N.C. Highway 32, and headed toward Virginia.
According to Newell, Virginia law enforcement were notified and intercepted the stolen ambulance at the state line.
According to WTKR, officers lost the ambulance during their pursuit but later found it parked along a tree line in Southampton County. Spencer was sitting inside the vehicle, the TV station reported.
A call to a supervisor with the Southampton County Sheriff's Office Monday wasn't immediately returned.
Newell said it's his understanding the man was taken into custody but he had no further details. Elizabeth City police are investigating the incident but had not responded to an information request as of Monday.
Newell said no injuries were reported in the incident. The only damage to the ambulance, which was returned to Pasquotank-Camden EMS by Pasquotank deputies, was to some upholstery in the interior. Newell said the man who took the ambulance apparently tried to break into a safe in the vehicle.