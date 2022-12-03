A patient at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is accused of stealing a Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services ambulance Saturday morning and taking it on a nearly hour-long ride before stopping the vehicle and being apprehended by Virginia police.

Hampton Roads-based WTKR identified the man as Randy Spencer Jr. and said he was taken into custody by officers in Southampton, Virginia. A Pasquotank County sheriff's official confirmed Monday that Spencer is the suspect in the ambulance theft.