Sentara Albemarle Medical Center has identified additional space at its hospital that can be used to treat patients who contract the coronavirus virus, hospital officials told City Council Monday.
Sentara Albemarle and Albemarle Regional Health Services officials briefed Elizabeth City officials during Monday’s council meeting on how they plan to cope “when, and not if,” people become infected with COVID-19.
As of Monday, no confirmed COVID-19 patients were being treated at the hospital. One Pasquotank resident has tested positive for the highly contagious respiratory disease but is believed to be in isolation at home.
The hospital has identified an additional 63 rooms that can be used to treat patients, including 26 intensive care rooms that brings the hospital’s ICU room count to 36. If needed, the hospital’s capacity can be expanded to 173 rooms from its normal capacity of 110 rooms. On average, the hospital has around 60 patients in rooms.
ARHS officials stressed that 80 percent of patients that contract COVID-19 will be able to be treated at home.
“We are doing everything we can to expand our capabilities,” said Sentara Albemarle Vice-President of Patient Services Jaime Carroll.
Sentara Albemarle Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Bowling said all 36 ICU rooms will be equipped with ventilators. The hospital has also been cross-training nurses to provide additional ICU care if needed.
Sentara Albemarle has postponed most elective surgeries in an effort to not only free up hospital space but to also conserve blood supplies, personal protective equipment for staff and to keep the “most vulnerable” patients out of the hospital. The hospital is still performing emergency surgeries and some surgeries where a delay could adversely impact patient health.
“Our medical staff has taken several steps to try and mitigate the risk to the community where they could contract the flu or COVID-19,” Bowling said. “This includes elective procedures that do not have to be done in the next two or three weeks. There is a national shortage of blood, and this allows us to save that precious resource.”
The hospital has an adequate supply of personal protection equipment for staff but Carroll said the hospital is in PPE “conservation mode” to help preserve that inventory. PPE includes gowns, facemasks and gloves.
“We are very strict for when we use it so that we have no wastage,” Carroll said.
The hospital has also greatly restricted visitor access to the hospital to help stop the spread of COVID-19. During the week, the only entrances to the hospital are the main entrance and the emergency room entrance while the ER entrance is the only access point at night and on weekends.
Only patients who are giving birth and patients receiving end-of-life care can have visitors. Expectant mothers are allowed their partner and a support person and patients with “an end-of-life issue” are allowed two visitors. Patients not allowed visitation rights are encouraged to maintain contact with family and friends through social media.
“The reason we are restricting access is because we are screening every person that comes in the door with questions to try and determine if there is a risk,” Carroll said. “There are a couple of instances where visitors are allowed, but besides that there are no visitors for most of our patients in the hospitals.”
Sentara Albemarle opened its incident command center in the city almost two weeks ago and Sentra’s COVID-19 task force has been working on the outbreak for more than a month. The hospital also recently set up a triage tent outside the hospital that can be used to screen patients who may have contracted COVID-19.
“That is intended to be proactive in case we need to use that for screening in case our volume increases in the emergency department,” Carroll said.
Sentara Albemarle has ER volumes slightly lower than average over the last couple of weeks. Officials state this is likely due to social distancing in the community, which has inhibited the spread of other illnesses.