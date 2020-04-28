Sentara Albemarle Medical Center has resumed some non-emergent surgeries that were postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.
Sentara Albemarle began reviewing and scheduling postponed surgeries last week but officials did not have a projection for when the hospital would be back to normal operations. Sentara has not postponed or delayed emergent procedures during the pandemic.
Hospital spokeswoman Annya Soucey said surgeries that were postponed because of COVID-19 are being restarted now because some “can no longer be delayed due to risk of morbidity or death” if they are not performed promptly. Non-emergent surgeries were postponed beginning in late March.
“We have taken this action because social distancing and other restrictions may go on for several more months, and certain cases cannot wait,” Soucey said in an email.
Sentara spent months preparing for the pandemic and currently has the bed capacity, staff training and resources in place to begin performing certain procedures, Soucey said.
As of Monday, there have been 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pasquotank County and one in Camden County. There have been 9,142 confirmed cases statewide with 306 deaths, including one in Pasquotank County.
“Postponed cases are now being moved up based on patient need,” Soucey said.
Patients undergoing non-emergent surgery will undergo pre-operative COVID-19 testing and will be asked to self-isolate until their procedure.
“We have also rearranged patient and staff areas to provide for social distancing where possible,” Soucey said.
Sentara Albemarle is also in line to receive financial assistance from the federal government’s COVID-19 stimulus relief package. In the $2 trillion CARE Act, around $100 billion is allocated to help hospitals and other health care entities. Hospitals can apply for money for a range of coronavirus-related expenses, including construction of temporary structures and for medical supplies.
While preparing for COVID-19, Sentara Albemarle added 26 new ICU beds and ramped up purchase of personal protective equipment for health care workers.
Federal relief can also be used to offset revenue losses because of the pandemic but Soucey said the revenue impact on Sentara Albemarle because of decreased patient load is not “fully known” at this time.
“It (stimulus money) was provided proactively by the government,” Soucey said. “But all hospitals receiving funds will have to attest that the funds are used to offset revenue losses as a result of curtailed patient activity and additional costs incurred in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Vidant Health, the largest hospital system in eastern North Carolina, announced last week almost 200 layoffs across its system because of an expected revenue shortfalls associated with COVID-19. Soucey said there have been no layoffs or furloughs at Sentara Albemarle.