Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will provide free flu shots at a drive-thru event at College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City, Saturday, Oct. 10.
Flu shots will be free but are first-come first-serve while supplies last from 8 a.m. to noon. No appointments or paperwork is needed to get the flu shot.
The drive-thru flu event will also include a free over-the-counter medicine giveaway from N.C. MedAssist and the Albemarle Health Foundation Community Care Clinic.
Sentara spokesperson Annya Soucy said face masks will be required at the event.
“The drive-thru flu event is aimed to ensure adults in our community who may not have access to a flu shot can get one,” Soucy said.
Sentara also provides flu shots to their patients through their primary care practices.
SAMC Chair of Emergency Medicine Dr. Craig Schranz recommends that everyone get a flu shot.
“With the risk of COVID-19 present, we want to do all we can to keep people protected and reduce their chance of getting sick with the flu which could put them more at risk of a higher rate of complications if they contract COVID-19,” Schranz said.
Schranz also said now is the best time to get a flu shot and that a person only needs to get vaccinated once during flu season.
“It takes several weeks after you receive the flu shot to be protected, so you want to get it earlier before we start seeing flu cases in the local area,” he said.
Schranz also noted that according to the Centers for Disease Control, studies have not shown a benefit to adults for getting more than one dose of vaccine during the same influenza season, “even among elderly persons with weakened immune systems.”
“Except for children getting vaccinated for the first time, only one dose of flu vaccine is recommended each season,” he said.