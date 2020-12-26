Dr. Jeffrey Severa, a night shift hospitalist, was first in line to get the vaccine against COVID-19 when Sentara Albemarle Medical Center began offering it on Wednesday.
Severa said he felt safe getting the vaccine and that any possible side effects from it were outweighed by its benefits.
“The data shows the major reactions were far and few between and I am willing to sacrifice a few days of feeling weakness and aches for the common good,” Severa said about getting vaccinated.
He also noted that because of his role at area nursing homes — he’s medical director at seven of them — he felt a duty to get the vaccine.
“I work here, but also am the medical director of seven nursing homes and will of course continue to wear proper PPE (personal protective equipment) and practice good hygiene, but I do not want to carry this to someone else,” he said.
In all, 30 SAMC employees received the COVID-19 vaccine at SAMC on Wednesday between 10 a.m. and noon. Those receiving the vaccine ranged from environmental services technicians and respiratory therapists to nurses, physicians and imaging technicians.
Melanie Meads, a palliative care nurse, echoed early recipients of the vaccine across the country who have described receiving the vaccine as a “relief.”
“It is a relief to get this vaccine,” she said. “We put on our masks, we put on our goggles, and this is one of the things that I can do to protect my family, my community and my patients. For me, this is like putting on my armor when going to the frontline and continue to do what I do every day.”
Katie Moran, a nurse in the hospital’s intensive care unit, noted the benefits extend far beyond her to the community at large.
“This is life-changing for the community,” Moran said. “Our community has been hit very hard by COVID-19. I am exposed to this virus all the time and I am ready to get this vaccine and put this pandemic behind us.”
Jill Robertson, a nurse anesthetist, expressed hope that others in the community will receive the vaccine as it becomes more widely available.
“As involved as I am in the community, this vaccine helps protect my pockets of the community and will help us get through this,” Robertson said, referring to the pandemic. “I hope our community will embrace this medical advancement the way we embrace technological advancements.”
Angela White, a nurse in the hospital’s surgical inpatient unit, expressed gratitude for vaccine’s availability.
“This is a journey we have to travel,” Whjte said. “I am so thankful we are able to get this vaccine as frontline workers.”
Amanda Raulerson, another ICU nurse, said she was “crying happy tears” upon receiving the vaccine.
“I don’t even really have words, I just feel relief,” she said.
Albemarle Regional Health Services, the health department in the eight-county region, also began administering the vaccine this week.