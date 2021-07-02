After 70 years, the independent auxiliary known as Albemarle Hospital Volunteer Services recently voted to dissolve as of June 30. The current auxiliary volunteers will join Sentara Volunteer Services at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Volunteers have been largely absent during the pandemic and are now safely returning as they are comfortable doing so, Sentara Albemarle said in a press release. The auxiliary was formed in 1951 to serve what was then the independent Albemarle Hospital. They have raised close to $7.5 million over the decades to support the hospital and community.
During that time, the auxiliary provided $350,000 in medical scholarships and helped renovate the hospital's patient waiting areas in mammography and palliative care. They also purchased an isolette for premature babies and warming blankets for the hospital's radiology department.
Volunteer services also purchased artwork, and for 65 years decorated the hospital inside and out for the Christmas holidays. They also used the annual Tree of Life campaign to support personal safety alarms for seniors in the community.
“The pandemic caused significant changes in our ability to raise funds,” said Cecilia C. "Ceci" Austin, who was the auxiliary president for the past four years. “After much thought and discussion, our board concluded this is an appropriate time to dissolve the organization and serve the hospital and community in other ways.”
The auxiliary will disburse its remaining funds to health-related projects in the hospital and community. Those include: scholarships for healthcare programs at College of The Albemarle; new transport chairs for patients and visitors in the hospital; long-term support for the Personal Emergency Response System for seniors; and pediatric rehabilitation services at Sentara Albemarle.
“We’re proud of the work we have done to support the hospital and our neighbors for 70 years,” Austin said. “It’s time to pass the torch as Sentara guides the hospital out of the pandemic and starts construction on the new hospital this year.”
SAMC President Phillip Jackson said the hospital is “forever grateful” to the volunteers in the auxiliary who provided help over the years.
“We look forward to seeing them continue as hospital volunteers so they can see the value of their work in action in the future,” Jackson said.
The hospital currently has about 130 volunteers.