When barbers start cutting children’s hair at Sunday’s Back to School Bash and Food Drive at ECSU, a familiar face won’t be among those doing the clipping.
Anthony Turner, who started donating haircuts to students headed back to school more than 20 years ago, won’t be able to do so this year.
Turner, 48, is a patient at Vidant Health Center in Greenville where he’s been for the past year getting treatment for a severe breathing condition.
Turner, who started cutting hair in 1993, has wielded his scissors and clippers the past 10 years at Championship Kutz on Herrington Road near Elizabeth City State University. Turner said he first started having problems breathing after barbershops in the state were allowed to reopen following a several-month shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turner says he never contracted COVID-19 — the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus — but he did have to have a trach installed in his windpipe to help him breathe, and he’s currently on a ventilator to help him breathe at night.
It’s been a tough year.
“It gets lonely staring at the walls,” Turner said during a phone interview Thursday. “The only thing you think about is getting yourself stronger so you can get back with your family and friends.”
But in recent weeks Turner’s had more on his mind than just his medical condition. He’s been thinking about the upcoming Back to School Bash at ECSU, and he’s distressed that for the first time since 2000, he won’t get to donate free haircuts to kids on their way back to school.
“It’s really been bothering me,” he said. “I even asked my doctor if I could go home and participate (in the Back to School Bash) and he said it wasn’t safe.”
Turner said he’s disappointed because giving away haircuts to kids who need them is something he’s looked forward to ever since he started doing it two decades ago.
“I started because I wanted to make sure a child had the proper tools they need” starting the new school year, he said. “When you look good, you feel good.”
As the son of a single mother, Turner also knows first-hand the financial struggles many moms face getting kids ready for the school year.
“A lot of single moms have three or four children. It’s hard for them to afford haircuts and school supplies,” he said. “So it’s my job, as a person in the community, to do what I can to help. I don’t have a lot of money to give everybody money. What I do is give what I have, and that’s my God-given talent” to cut hair.
Turner said he and the 10 to 15 barbers who participate annually in back-to-school events typically cut the hair of between 200 and 300 youngsters in a single day. He estimates the barbers have probably donated $30,000 in haircuts over 20 years.
Turner said he expects to be released from the hospital soon. But he’ll have to spend time undergoing physical therapy at a skilled nursing facility in Ohio.
“I’ve been lying in the bed so long, my muscles are weak,” he said. “I have to go to rehab to learn how to walk again.”
Turner said he is already looking forward to back-to-school events in 2022.
“I want to come home and go back to barbering,” he said.
Free haircuts will be just one of the things on tap at Sunday’s Back to School Bash and Food Drive at ECSU’s R.L. Vaughan Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, sponsored for the 10th consecutive year by WRVS 89.9 FM, will also feature free school supplies, including bookbags; food; face-painting and games. There also will be raffles with prizes including salon packages for girls.
The event will also feature a number of health-related activities, including COVID-19 vaccinations, COVID testing, dental screenings and immunization consultations.
There also will be a DJ and special appearances by the ECSU D’Lytes Cheering Team and the ECSU Marching Sound of Class.
While the event will be in person, attendees are required to wear masks.
“We’re excited to have the Back to School Bash back in full swing this year and in-person,” WRVS station manager Melba Smith said in a press release. “Our goal this year is to continue impacting our community in positive ways by providing free school supplies, personal care products, haircuts, health and wellness information, and other resources for K-12 students that will help them prepare for a safe and productive 2021-2022 academic school year.”
WRVS 89.9’s partners in the event include W18BB-TV, ECSU, the Elizabeth City Police Department, Elizabeth City/Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation, Small Business & Technology Development Center, Sentara, and Whiting-Turner.