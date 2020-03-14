Area hospitals and state prison facilities are both announcing restrictions on visitor entry to minimize the health risks of spreading the coronavirus.
On Friday, Sentara Healthcare announced that no one 12 years old or younger will be allowed to visit Sentara hospitals, and all visitors — including family members, contractors and volunteers — were being asked not to visit Sentara’s nursing and rehabilitation centers, assisted living village and PACE centers until further notice.
Sentara said in a press release that “exceptions can be approved by site administrators and directors of nursing for end-of-life situations when families need to gather.”
Officials at Greenville-based Vidant Health have also announced that all patients are now restricted to one visitor over the age of 16 who is not exhibiting any symptoms of illness. The rule applies to all Vidant hospitals, clinics and emergency departments.
The N.C. Division of Prisons, meanwhile, has announced that as of Monday, it will be suspending all visitation to state prison facilities.
While no cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have been detected in the state prisons, the visitation ban follows Gov. Roy Cooper’s declaration of a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus crisis.
“We have made this difficult decision in light of the (Department of Health and Human Services) recommendations and to reduce the risk of this disease getting into prisons and spreading,” said Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons in a press release. “This was a difficult decision. I know this will not be good news to offenders and their families, but this is being done with everyone’s health and safety in mind.”
Volunteer visits to the prisons will be suspended as well for the next 30 days, the prison system said. Legal visitation and pastoral care visits will continue but visitors will be subject to medical screening. All vendors and contractors will also be screened prior to entering a prison facility.
Dominion Energy also has announced it, too, is suspending a certain activity: disconnections for nonpayment of electric bills during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time,” Dominion spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris said in a press release. “Therefore, Dominion Energy suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment earlier this week. We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service.”