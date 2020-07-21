It may be hot outside but not hot enough to keep customers away from Paul Clark’s watermelon stand.
During about a 20-minute spell Monday, roughly 10 cars stopped by Clark’s stand at one of Elizabeth City’s street corners to buy his produce.
For 13 years Clark has been selling Rocky Hock watermelons and cantaloupe at roadside stands in Elizabeth City. On Monday, with the heat index expected to reach 113 F, Clark was set up in a shady spot at Ehringhaus Street and Halstead Boulevard.
The bed of his pickup truck was filled with ripened cantaloupe, and the attached trailer was filled with watermelons and canary melons, which when ripe are dark yellow.
Clark and his assistant, 16-year-old Daniel Hickman, were set up under the shade of a large tree at the edge of the Pier 17 seafood restaurant. While they had a tent and a cooler of water to help keep them cool, it was the tree that delivered the most relief from the beating sun.
“This is great,” Clark said. “Man, this tree is awesome.”
Clark, who lives in Chowan County, said about 95% of his customers are repeat shoppers from previous summers. One customer, Clifton Tillett, of Hertford, said he’s been buying melons from Clark for the last three to four years.
Another customer, Mike Williams, of Elizabeth City, who bought four watermelons, said he’s been buying from Clark the last six to seven years.
Venturing outdoors this week, even it’s just to buy produce, is something that should be done with caution.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, issued an excessive heat warning for Monday for northeastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia. In Elizabeth City, the heat index was expected to reach as high as 113 F, according to the NWS.
The heat index factors outside air temperature and relative humidity to determine what is also known as the “feels like” temperature. At 3 p.m. Monday, the air temperature was 99 F with 50% humidity.
Temperatures were expected to be has high as 98 F on Tuesday but with a 30% chance of thunderstorms into the evening.
Temperatures were expected to hit above 95 F each day through Thursday.
Residents should take measures to keep safe when spending time outside.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management posted on Facebook tips to recognize the signs of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Indications of heat cramps include muscle pains or spasms. Those suffering cramps should move to a cooler location and remove excess clothing. Seek medical help if the cramps last more than an hour.
Signs of heat exhaustion include a faint or dizzy feeling, excessive sweating, nausea and muscle cramps, to name a few. People who suspect they have heat exhaustion should seek cooler, air-conditioned places, drink water if conscious and take a cool shower, according to the post.
Signs of heat stroke, which is the most severe of the three, include intense headache, no sweating, dry warm skin, a rapid pulse and possible loss of consciousness. People who suspect someone has heat stroke should call 9-1-1 and take immediate steps to cool the person until emergency help arrives.