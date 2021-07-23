Records set for hotel occupancy tax collection in 2019 by the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority are in jeopardy of falling this year.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux told the TDA board Thursday that occupancy rates the first six months of this year are 5.1% ahead of the same time period in 2019.
Ruffieux told the TDA that putting this year’s numbers against last year is not a good comparison because tourism was greatly reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
This past June’s numbers are even better as occupancy rates were at almost 80%, up 6% from 2019.
Even more impressive, Ruffieux said, is that the average daily collection rate this past June was $110.90 as compared to $99.76 in 2019.
The TDA collects its revenue for tourism promotion through Elizabeth City’s and Pasquotank County’s combined 6-percent occupancy tax rate.
“Eighty-percent is really good for us,” Ruffieux said. “Excellent news for our hotels, excellent news for our budget.”
The TDA is spending $58,000 this fiscal year with the national public relations firm MMGY NJF and Ruffieux outlined the first six-months plan to promote tourism.
“These plans are living and breathing and they will obviously change,” Ruffieux said.
The plan includes promoting registration for next year’s Coast Guard marathon in August along with the area’s art scene.
September will see VEC promoting the city as a wedding venue and launching a “Thirsty Travels” initiative that will highlight the city as a craft beer destination. Seven Sounds Brewery is expected to open this fall and will be the city’s second downtown brewery, joining Ghost Harbor.
“We want to do a pitch with the opening of Seven Sounds,” Ruffieux said. “We are aiming to get content prepped and ready to go so we can launch something and get good coverage out of that.”
Ghost Walk and the African American Experience of Northeast North Carolina history trail will be promoted in October.
Christmas in Elizabeth City and the Hot Cocoa Crawl will be promoted in November and December. The Hot Cocoa Crawl is another new promotion that will have local food and drink establishments offering a special hot cocoa beverage during December. Ruffieux is hoping that food and drink establishments create non-alcoholic and alcoholic hot cocoa recipes.
“We want them to create a signature hot cocoa and hopefully journalists will want to write about them,” Ruffieux said. “What they create is entirely up to them. We will then create a trail for people to visit. This will be a great part of the Christmas in Elizabeth City concept.”
The TDA also approved a $15,500 request by the city to use part of their allotment of occupancy tax revenue for the Summer Sounds Park Concert and Family Fun Series.
The Summer Sounds music series launched on June 4 and it is held on every First Friday ArtWalk and also every second and fourth Sunday in the city’s waterfront parks.
The First Friday music series is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. while the music series on Sundays is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Summer Sounds ends on Sept. 3.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Director Sean Clark said Summer Sounds has the potential to attract overnight visitation.
“It enhances the experience of those visiting Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County through music and entertainment that is diverse and welcoming to all ages and demographics,” Clark said.
The Parks and Recreation Department has budgeted $33,350 for Summer Sounds with $20,000 of that going to musicians over the 10 different concerts. The second biggest expense is $5,000 for porta pottys and a sanitizing station.